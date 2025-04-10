2025 NFL Draft odds: Which position will each team draft first?
Certain teams need a quarterback, and certain teams need a kicker.
It just depends on the team.
With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, DraftKings Sportsbooks dropped odds for which position each team is most likely to select first come late April.
Let's check out those odds as of April 11.
AFC EAST
Bills
DL/Edge: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Dolphins
Offensive lineman: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Jets
Offensive lineman: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Patriots
Offensive lineman: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
AFC NORTH
Ravens
DL/Edge: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Bengals
DL/Edge: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
Steelers
DL/Edge: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Browns (off the board)
AFC SOUTH
Texans
Offensive lineman: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
Colts
Tighe end: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Jaguars
DL/Edge: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Titans (off the board)
AFC WEST
Broncos
Running back: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Chiefs
Offensive lineman: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Chargers
DL/Edge: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Raiders
Running back: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
NFC EAST
Commanders
DL/Edge: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Cowboys
Wide receiver: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Eagles
DL/Edge: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Giants (off the board)
NFC NORTH
Bears
Running back: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Lions
DL/Edge: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Packers
DL/Edge: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Vikings
Safety: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
NFC SOUTH
Falcons
DL/Edge: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Panthers
DL/Edge: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Saints
Quarterback: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Buccaneers
DL/Edge: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
NFC WEST
Cardinals
DL/Edge: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Rams
Offensive lineman: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Seahawks
Offensive lineman: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
49ers
Offensive lineman: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
