National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Which position will each team draft first? Published Apr. 11, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Certain teams need a quarterback, and certain teams need a kicker.

It just depends on the team.

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, DraftKings Sportsbooks dropped odds for which position each team is most likely to select first come late April.

Let's check out those odds as of April 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFC EAST

Bills

DL/Edge: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Dolphins

Offensive lineman: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Jets

Offensive lineman: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Patriots

Offensive lineman: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

AFC NORTH

Ravens

DL/Edge: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Bengals

DL/Edge: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Steelers

DL/Edge: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Browns (off the board)

AFC SOUTH

Texans

Offensive lineman: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Colts

Tighe end: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Jaguars

DL/Edge: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Titans (off the board)

AFC WEST

Broncos

Running back: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Chiefs

Offensive lineman: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Chargers

DL/Edge: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Raiders

Running back: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Parkins' Draft Picks: Why 49ers should select Ashton Jeanty at No. 11

NFC EAST

Commanders

DL/Edge: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Cowboys

Wide receiver: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Eagles

DL/Edge: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Giants (off the board)

NFC NORTH

Bears

Running back: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Lions

DL/Edge: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Packers

DL/Edge: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Vikings

Safety: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

NFC SOUTH

Falcons

DL/Edge: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Panthers

DL/Edge: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Saints

Quarterback: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Buccaneers

DL/Edge: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

NFC WEST

Cardinals

DL/Edge: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Rams

Offensive lineman: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Seahawks

Offensive lineman: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

49ers

Offensive lineman: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share