World Cup Qualifying: USMNT stock watch for January window

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

For the next two weeks, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be busy making sure that the 20 out-of-season MLS players training with the national team in Arizona are as fit as possible heading into three critical World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month.

But with those games against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras quickly approaching, Berhalter is keeping perhaps an even closer eye on the other side of the globe, where most of the USMNT's European-based stars are into the second half of the season with their clubs.

With MLS idle until late February, Berhalter figures to lean on his European players even more heavily than usual this winter in three games that could go a long way toward clinching one of the CONCACAF region’s three automatic spots for Qatar 2022. The U.S. sits second in the eight-team standings with six matches to go.

"For us, it's about closing this out," Berhalter told reporters Monday via Zoom. "We're getting closer."

Still, one bad result could change the equation quickly. And with daunting trips to Mexico and Costa Rica (the U.S. has never won a qualifier in either country) looming in March, the U.S. can’t afford to slip up — no matter who’s on the field — in the three upcoming contests. The slate begins against the Salvadorans on Jan. 27 in Columbus, Ohio.

"When the whistle blows on the 27th, it's on, and it’s for real," Berhalter said. "We need guys that are showing that they're ready to compete — here in this camp, and the guys that we’re watching in Europe."

Who appears poised to play a major role? Let's go position by position.

FORWARD

First the good news: Christian Pulisic, the USMNT’s captain and most dangerous attacker, has been playing consistently for Chelsea. Pulisic logged 90 minutes in each of the Blues' past five Premier League matches, and he scored a beautiful (and important) goal Jan. 2 against Liverpool.

Having Pulisic healthy and in-form later this month would be a godsend after the 23-year-old started just two of the Americans’ first eight qualifiers due to a high ankle sprain.

Another plus for the USMNT is that Ricardo Pepi landed in Europe at the beginning of January’s transfer window. Pepi didn’t look at all out of place in 30 minutes off the bench for Augsburg on Saturday, and he could start one or both of Augsburg’s two remaining games before the international break. Also, Daryl Dike could make his first appearance for West Brom this weekend.

The bad news is that’s it for the good news. Tim Weah, the USMNT’s top performer in November, hasn’t played for French champ Lille since Dec. 1 because of injury. Giovanni Reyna, still recovering from the hamstring tear he suffered in September, is back in training with Borussia Dortmund but didn’t dress Saturday for BVB’s first match of 2022.

"With Gio and Tim, it’s too early to tell," Berhalter said Monday when asked if the pair could be available this month. "We just don’t know yet."

Brenden Aaronson (Austria) and Jordan Pefok (Switzerland) play in leagues that have extended winter breaks, which means no competitive matches for either until February.

"Brenden Aaronson hasn’t played in a month," Berhalter noted.

The dearth of wingers could open the door for Konrad de la Fuente, who struggled in the September window and hasn’t been back since. But it’s difficult to see Josh Sargent returning soon. Seventeen games into his Premier League career with Norwich, the 21-year-old striker is still looking for his first goal.

MIDFIELD

While uncertainty persists elsewhere on the field, one position at which Berhalter has some stability is in the middle. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah have all kicked off the new year strong.

Adams went 90 in Leipzig’s 4-1 win over Mainz on Saturday. Musah, who made just three La Liga starts in the first half of 2021-22, started and played 66 minutes Saturday in Valencia’s 4-1 loss at Real Madrid. McKennie has emerged as a key cog for Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri; the hard-running Texan was everywhere in Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Roma.

Assuming the trio stays healthy, Berhalter will lean heavily on the fight his "MMA" midfield provides — especially during the trip to Canada. He'll have to. Understudies such as Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Cristian Roldan likely won’t be able to start, and James Sands is just settling in with Rangers in Scotland.

Adams played every minute against these same three opponents in September, but Musah was hurt, and McKennie was suspended against the Canadians (and Hondurans) for violating team rules. If any of the three can’t go, it could mean another opportunity for Venezia’s Gianluca Busio. Busio replaced McKennie in Jamaica, but his technical style works better on smoother fields and against less physical foes.

Another option is Luca de la Torre, who has amassed nearly 1,500 minutes for Heracles in the Dutch Eredivisie so far this season.

DEFENSE

The big question is whether MLS center backs Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman, who have barely played the past two months, can be relied on for major minutes. Both had won starting jobs by the end of 2021.

"What we’re going to do is use these next two weeks to evaluate where this group is at," Berhalter said, adding that the current group will play three scrimmages in an effort to mimic real games. "The most important thing is that we put a team on the field that can compete at a high level because we know that that’s what World Cup qualifying games are about."

Hoffenheim’s Chris Richards is an obvious choice if Robinson and/or Zimmerman aren’t fit enough. Mark McKenzie has been a consistent invitee. Berhalter might also consider recalling veterans John Brooks, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream, none of whom made the November roster.

Brooks was dropped following several poor performances but reclaimed his starting job at Wolfsburg after briefly losing it last month, going 90 in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Bochum.

Miazga hasn’t played for the U.S. since June, but he started Alaves’ first game of 2022 — his first La Liga action since November — and helped his team keep a clean sheet in a scoreless draw with Athletic Bilbao. The 34-year-old Ream was last called in October, before he withdrew for personal reasons.

On the outside, expect Antonee Robinson to reprise his role on the left. Sergiño Dest's status is less certain now that he has lost his right back/wingback job at Barcelona, but it’s difficult to envision Berhalter benching him, even with Boavista’s Reggie Cannon and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Joe Scally both playing regularly.

"I speak to Sergiño all the time," Berhalter said Monday. "He's a competitor and a guy that I can see waiting for an opportunity and then, when he gets his opportunity, performing well."

The experienced DeAndre Yedlin also remains in the mix, despite not playing in Galatasaray’s last three Turkish SuperLig games. Yedlin could be in line for more minutes after coach Fatih Terim was fired on Monday.

GOALKEEPER

This is the second-easiest call for the coach: Zack Steffen is a shoo-in if healthy. Even when Matt Turner was in-season with the New England Revolution, Manchester City’s backup backstop was Berhalter’s pick in the final three qualifiers of 2021, and that’s not going to change now that Turner appears set to stay with the Revs until after the World Cup.

Steffen has already gotten some action this month, helping the Premier League holder and Champions League favorite post a 4-1 victory over lower-league Swindon Town on Saturday.

Sean Johnson is now the clear No. 3 behind Steffen and Turner. His heroics led New York City FC to its first MLS Cup triumph last month, while Ethan Horvath has been limited to just three appearances across all competitions for English second-tier side Nottingham Forest.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

