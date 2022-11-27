FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: Spain vs. Germany 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Sunday on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, where Spain is facing Group E foe Germany.

Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, while Morocco beat Belgium and Croatia beat Canada in a pair of Group F matches.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays.

Spain vs. Germany

Setting the stage

Spain is aiming to win its first two games at the World Cup for the first time since 2006 after crushing Costa Rica in its opener Wednesday, 7-0.

On the other side, Germany is aiming to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to Japan in its opener earlier this week.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more