World Cup 2022 live updates: Canada strikes early vs. Croatia

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Croatia is taking on Canada.

Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle and Morocco beat Belgium in a Group F battle.

Here are the top plays.

Croatia vs. Canada

1' - That was fast!

Canada came out breathing fire. In the opening moments, forward Alphonso Davies punched in a header for the first goal of the game, giving Canada the early 1-0 edge and its first-ever World Cup goal.

