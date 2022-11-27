FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Canada strikes early vs. Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Canada strikes early vs. Croatia

1 min ago

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Croatia is taking on Canada.

Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle and Morocco beat Belgium in a Group F battle.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays.

Croatia vs. Canada

1' - That was fast!

Canada came out breathing fire. In the opening moments, forward Alphonso Davies punched in a header for the first goal of the game, giving Canada the early 1-0 edge and its first-ever World Cup goal.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

