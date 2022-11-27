World Cup 2022 live updates: Canada strikes early vs. Croatia
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Croatia is taking on Canada.
Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle and Morocco beat Belgium in a Group F battle.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays.
1' - That was fast!
Canada came out breathing fire. In the opening moments, forward Alphonso Davies punched in a header for the first goal of the game, giving Canada the early 1-0 edge and its first-ever World Cup goal.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England
- USA should get major confidence boost from 0-0 draw with England
- 2022 World Cup: Social media reaction to scoreless USA-England draw
- USA outplays England, but can't break through: Three takeaways from match
- Neymar's ankle injury: Recovery time, implications for Brazil
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.