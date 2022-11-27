FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Japan-Costa Rica scoreless in second half
World Cup 2022 live updates: Japan-Costa Rica scoreless in second half

Sunday marks the start of the second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Kicking things off on FS1, Japan is taking on Costa Rica at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, with Group E points up for grabs.

Here are the top plays.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Setting the stage

Japan is aiming for consecutive World Cup victories for first time since 2002 after topping Germany, 2-1, in its tournament opener Wednesday.

On the other side, Costa Rica is aiming to bounce back after a crushing 7-0 loss to Spain earlier this week.

Japan seeking to make the knockout stage

If it beats Costa Rica on Sunday, Japan might be able to make the knockout stage of the tournament with a game to spare. "World Cup Now" talked about the potential clinching scenarios for Group E.

48': Japan waking up

Wataru Endo went for it all and tried to score the game's first goal, but Francisco Calvo got his leg in front to help keep Japan off the board.

Takuma Asano attempted a header off the rebound, and that was saved by Shuichi Gonda.

63' - Japan fails to capitalize on golden chance

Japan was awarded a free kick right outside the box, giving it a great chance to score the game's first goal. However, Yuki Soma's shot sailed over the net and the match remained scoreless.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022
