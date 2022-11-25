2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction
It's here.
One of the biggest games in United States men's soccer history is upon us as the USMNT takes on England in the World Cup group stage. USA fans are ready to cheer on the Stars And Stripes both in person in Qatar and from coast to coast back home. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions from this monumental match!
Fans are READY in Qatar…
…in Santa Claus, Ind….
…in Kansas City…
…in Atlanta…
…and in Denver!
Let Alexi and Jimmy hype you up!
FOX soccer analyst Jimmy Conrad is ready for today's action, joined on the World Cup Now set by U.S. soccer legends Landon Donovan and Carli Lloyd!
…and for anyone who is not, lead analyst and USMNT legend Alexi Lalas has you covered.
England legend in the house as well
Sacha breaks tea-drinking tradition
FOX Sports soccer analyst and USMNT legend Sacha Kljestan has a habit of drinking tea every morning thanks to his wife, who is English.
Watch him tell what he did Friday morning instead.
RJ and J-Mac are READY
FOX Sports analysts R.J. Young and Jason McIntyre would usually be talking about American football on the day after Thanksgiving. But not Friday.
Ochocinco has a prime seat!
Check out the view from where Chad Ochocinco is sitting at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar:
Colin reacts to McKinnie's and Pulisic's near misses
Weston McKinnie and Christian Pulisic had great chance in minute 26 but their shots both went high for heartbreaking misses for Colin Cowherd and many others.
The in-game chants have started!
