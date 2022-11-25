FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: England vs. USA 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday on FOX with a highly anticipated tilt between England and the United States at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment!

Earlier, Iran capitalized on a late Wales red card and scored a pair of goals in stoppage time en route to a 2-0 victory and three points in Group B, while Senegal earned a 3-1 win over Qatar and three points in Group A. Elsewhere, the Netherlands battled Ecuador to a 1-1 draw, earning one point each in Group A for their efforts.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays!

England vs. United States

9': What could have been

Both teams came out strong. Harry Kane was this close to getting England on the board early, but his shot was narrowly blocked by U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman.

Stay tuned for updates!

PREGAME:

Friday's match against England is the USMNT's second in the group stage. The Americans have one game under their belt — a 1-1 draw against Wales earlier this week.

On the other side, England — a favorite to win it all — is aiming for its first World Cup victory against the United States after opening the tournament with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more