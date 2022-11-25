World Cup 2022 live updates: England vs. USA
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday on FOX with a highly anticipated tilt between England and the United States at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment!
Earlier, Iran capitalized on a late Wales red card and scored a pair of goals in stoppage time en route to a 2-0 victory and three points in Group B, while Senegal earned a 3-1 win over Qatar and three points in Group A. Elsewhere, the Netherlands battled Ecuador to a 1-1 draw, earning one point each in Group A for their efforts.
Here are the top plays!
9': What could have been
Both teams came out strong. Harry Kane was this close to getting England on the board early, but his shot was narrowly blocked by U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman.
Stay tuned for updates!
PREGAME:
Friday's match against England is the USMNT's second in the group stage. The Americans have one game under their belt — a 1-1 draw against Wales earlier this week.
On the other side, England — a favorite to win it all — is aiming for its first World Cup victory against the United States after opening the tournament with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.
