World Cup 2022 live updates: Wales. vs Iran is underway
The 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on Friday with Wales-Iran in full swing at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from the Group B match on FS1!
Gareth Bale and Wales are looking to capture their first victory of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the other side, Mehdi Taremi and Iran are hoping to earn their first victory with a second loss eliminating them from advancing out of Group B.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays.
Setting the stage
Iran is aiming to beat European opposition for first time at the World Cup. But the anthems brought chills.
12': So close!
Kieffer Moore of Wales nearly put the first goal on the board but was saved by Hossein Hosseini,
And the game remains scoreless!
15': No goal!
Ali Gholizadeh looked to put Iran ahead for the first time in the tournament, but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- Who should USA fans root for in Iran vs. Wales?
- Why the USA can find vindication in World Cup's two big upsets
- World Cup 2022 odds: Expect record-breaking betting on USMNT-Wales match
- USMNT embracing underdog role against England ahead of Friday's match
- Jedi Robinson has personal motivation to summon the force vs. England
- What's up with England star Harry Kane's injury?
- USMNT remains confident ahead of match vs. England
- 3 positives from USMNT's draw with Wales
- How the USMNT restored its culture
- Why young USMNT roster isn't sweating a lack of World Cup experience
- Get to know the USMNT's 26-man World Cup roster
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.