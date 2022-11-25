FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: Wales. vs Iran is underway 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on Friday with Wales-Iran in full swing at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from the Group B match on FS1!

Gareth Bale and Wales are looking to capture their first victory of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the other side, Mehdi Taremi and Iran are hoping to earn their first victory with a second loss eliminating them from advancing out of Group B.

Here are the top plays.

Wales vs. Iran

Setting the stage

Iran is aiming to beat European opposition for first time at the World Cup. But the anthems brought chills.

12': So close!

Kieffer Moore of Wales nearly put the first goal on the board but was saved by Hossein Hosseini,

And the game remains scoreless!

15': No goal!

Ali Gholizadeh looked to put Iran ahead for the first time in the tournament, but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

