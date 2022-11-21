FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: 3 positives from USA's draw vs. Wales
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: 3 positives from USA's draw vs. Wales

5 mins ago

The United States men's national team obviously didn't get the result it wanted on Monday, when the Americans played their World Cup opening match against Wales at Al Rayyan Stadium, ending in a 1-1 draw. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the USA played a bad game.

Here are three positives from the USMNT's loss to Wales from "World Cup Now" analysts Jimmy Conrad, Sacha Kljestan and Warren Barton.

1. Barton: It was a game of two halves

There were a lot of positives in the first half, and maybe what was said in the halftime talk gave them the mindset that you think this game is won. Unfortunately, we know in this game, you take your eye off of the ball, and you draw the game. I thought they played very, very well in the first half.

2. Kljestan: Tim Ream was solid

I thought he made a lot of fantastic defensive plays, including a couple of times when balls were coming at him fast, and he just gently headed them back to Matt Turner to keep possession for the team. His experience showed, and I thought he was very good.

3. Tim Weah was the right guy to start

He gives us some depth. He gives us an option in behind. I feel like our No. 9s like to check back to the ball. We even see it on the goal with Josh Sargent: He's almost in the midfield, he chests it back to Christian Pulisic and that unlocks the defense from Wales. Now Tim Weah can get into those channels, and he did it more than once.

Watch "FIFA World Cup Today" before and after every match of the tournament on Twitter by following @FoxSoccer.

Read more from the World Cup:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup Daily: England has upper hand in Group B after USA-Wales draw
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: England has upper hand in Group B after USA-Wales draw

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 top plays: USA-Wales ends in 1-1 draw
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: USA-Wales ends in 1-1 draw

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Germany vs. Japan, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Germany vs. Japan, pick

3 hours ago
A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup

3 hours ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes