FIFA World Cup 2022
England sends warning to Group B with blowout of Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

England sends warning to Group B with blowout of Iran

23 mins ago
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

DOHA, Qatar — England delivered a warning to the rest of Group B by thrashing Iran 6-2 to kick off its World Cup campaign on Monday, placing even more importance on the United States’ subsequent clash with Wales

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (twice), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all got on the scoresheet, in an early indication that the widespread predictions of England being the dominant force in the group appear to be well-founded.

Gareth Southgate’s men raced into a 3-0 lead by halftime and barely broke stride, with the coach even able to rest key players such as captain Harry Kane, Saka, Sterling and Mason Mount midway through the second half, ahead of Friday’s meeting with the U.S. at Al Bayt Stadium. 

Highlights: England routs Iran

Highlights: England routs Iran
Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka were among the scorers as England made a statement with a 6-2 win over Iran.

Seen as one of the tournament favorites, England had nevertheless struggled for form leading into Qatar, failing to win any of its previous six games. However, there were no such concerns here, and they went close to equaling the national record margin for a World Cup victory, which came in a 6-1 triumph over Panama in 2018. 

The only thing that slowed England down was an early injury to Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after a nasty clash of heads with one of his defenders, resulting in a lengthy delay and his eventual substitution under the concussion protocol. 

"We needed that good start," Saka, who was heartbroken after missing the last penalty in England’s shootout defeat in the European Championships final, told the BBC. "We haven't played the best coming into the tournament. There was a lot of talk and speculation about our form, but we showed everyone how much quality we have and what we can do.

"It is amazing to get the win under so much pressure. But we have to be consistent because we have the next game coming up in a few days, and we have to win again." 

On 35 minutes, Bellingham broke the deadlock with a neat header, before Saka drilled home a low left-foot strike soon after and Sterling nipped in to make it three just before the interval. 

'FIFA World Cup Now' crew reacts to England's win

'FIFA World Cup Now' crew reacts to England's win
Warren Barton and the crew reflect on the statement England made vs. Iran.

After the break, Saka continued his fine display, while subs Rashford and Grealish both gained some welcome confidence by adding to the tally. The only interruptions to the dominance came from a fine effort by Iran’s Mehdi Taremi with 20 minutes left — and a Taremi penalty deep into injury time. 

It can be argued that the onslaught placed added pressure on Gregg Berhalter’s young U.S. squad. The thinking behind qualification from World Cup groups is simple in theory, but scheduling adds complexity to things. If the U.S. and Wales play to a draw, it would perhaps be of greater value to the Welsh, as they play Iran next and would like their chances of building a lead on the Americans before the final round of matches.

Iran’s plight is already dire. At the 2018 World Cup, 12 of the 13 teams that lost their opening games failed to reach the knockout stage — and Iran's minus-4 goal differential now poses another potential roadblock. 

Meaning that U.S. v. Wales is not necessarily an eliminator, but was beginning to feel like one. 

Read more from the World Cup:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Iran

35 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands

37 mins ago
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2

50 mins ago
Who is Tim Weah? Inside the USMNT World Cup roster
FIFA World Cup 2022

Who is Tim Weah? Inside the USMNT World Cup roster

3 hours ago
Who is Shaq Moore? Inside the USMNT World Cup roster
FIFA World Cup 2022

Who is Shaq Moore? Inside the USMNT World Cup roster

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes