FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Daily: Enner Valencia sets pace for Golden Boot race
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Enner Valencia sets pace for Golden Boot race

21 mins ago

The opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one Ecuador fans will remember for years to come. For host nation Qatar, it's one they'll want to wipe from their memory before their next match against Senegal on Friday.

Here's what happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for tomorrow.

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Qatar became the first host nation to lose its opening match of the World Cup, as they fell to Ecuador 2-0. Host nations had 16 wins, six draws and no losses in their openers entering Sunday.

Qatar now has to get three points against the Netherlands or Senegal, which are ranked eighth and 18th in the world, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Ecuador gained three valuable points in a top-heavy group.

Goal of the day

Even in a wide stance with his arms stretched out, Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb couldn't stop Enner Valencia's perfectly-placed header from going in. It was Valencia's second of the day.

Valencia scores Ecuador's second

Valencia scores Ecuador's second
Enner Valencia scored a beautiful header in the 31st minute to put Ecuador in firm control.

Must-see moment

Before Valencia scored the World Cup-opening goal from the spot — and the eventual follow-up header — he scored what would have been the first of his hat trick. Had the goal stood, he would have been just the third player in World Cup history to score a hat trick on the opening day of the World Cup.

But the goal was wiped off when VAR review ruled the play offsides.

See the rest of the top plays from Qatar-Ecuador here.

Things really get cooking Monday with three matches on the docket, including the opener for the United States.

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

England hasn't won an international match since March 29. That, combined with their history of disappointment on the World Cup stage, has led to many people tempering their expectations for a squad that, on paper, is among the most talented of the tournament. 

A convincing win against Iran — a team that's expected to have a strong fan presence — would turn some of the Three Lions' doubters into believers; a draw or a loss would only add more fuel to the fire.

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Before a knee injury forced Sadio Mane to withdrawal from the tournament, the Senegal-Netherlands matchup was widely viewed as the tiebreaker for the top of Group B. While that might still end up being the case, the Netherlands has to feel better about their chances than they did at the start of the week.

United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

If we’re to assume the best-case scenario for the United States against England is a draw, then a win against Wales is a necessity. Not only that, but history doesn’t bode well for teams that lose their group stage opener. Both teams will be looking for three points.

 Check back in after every matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

Read more:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: Ecuador beats Qatar, opening ceremony, more
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Ecuador beats Qatar, opening ceremony, more

19 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Wales
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Wales

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Iran

1 hour ago
How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
FIFA World Cup 2022

How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule

1 hour ago
Gregg Berhalter urges USMNT to play with fire vs. Wales: 'We want to be able to hurt them'
FIFA World Cup 2022

Gregg Berhalter urges USMNT to play with fire vs. Wales: 'We want to be able to hurt them'

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes