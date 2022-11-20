FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 opening ceremony and first match top moments: Qatar-Ecuador 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday with the host nation, Qatar , facing Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

It's live on FS1 and the FOX Sports app. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays from Sunday's group stage action.

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Opening ceremony

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more