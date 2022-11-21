FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 top plays: England-Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: England-Iran

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with England-Iran underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays from Monday's group stage action.

England vs. Iran 

Can Harry Kane become England's all-time leading scorer?

Kane is just two goals behind Wayne Rooney for the most in English history. He sat down with FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi prior to England's opening match to discuss his journey to the World Cup.

Harry Kane's journey from club to the leader of England's World Cup team

Harry Kane's journey from club to the leader of England's World Cup team
Tom Rinaldi sat down with England's Harry Kane to discuss his journey from club teams to being on the England national team. He discusses his journey from Arsenal to playing on Tottenham and the national team. He discussed how it would feel to be England's all-time leading scorer.

Play on

There appeared to be some contact in the box on England's first corner but after review, there was no foul on the kick and play continued.

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

