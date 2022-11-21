World Cup 2022 top plays: USA-Wales ends in 1-1 draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with the United States-Wales ending in a 1-1 draw to close out Monday's group stage action, as both teams picked up one point in Group B.
Elsewhere, England opened Monday's slate with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to earn three points in Group B, followed by the Netherlands picking up a 2-0 win over Senegal to get three points in Group A.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays!
In it to win it
Coach Gregg Berhalter’s team, led by captain Tyler Adams, is young and hungry for a win. The U.S. is tied with Ecuador for the second-youngest team in this World Cup with an average age of 24, behind only Ghana (23.5).
The particularly youthful squad features five forward players on the attacking line who are 22 or younger. What's more, Yunus Musah (19) made history as the first teenager to start a World Cup match for the USMNT.
Here we go!
The USMNT, which is on a revenge tour after failing to qualify for the 2018 competition for the first time since 1986, was greeted by a lively crowd at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium ahead of all the action.
The last World Cup appearance for the U.S. was in 2014, when they made it to the Round of 16. The USMNT's best World Cup result came in the inaugural event in 1930, finishing in third place of the 13-team field.
Off to the races
Christian Pulisic won a free kick on his first touch of the match after a foul by Wales defender Joe Rodon, bringing USA fans to their feet. The USMNT was this close to taking the lead right out of the gate.
Seeing yellow
Misfortune struck when USA's Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie were shown back-to-back yellow cards early on at the 11- and 13-minute marks.
In the hunt
Things remained scoreless at the half-hour mark, but not for lack of effort on either side.
Americans are back!
Pulisic won another free kick after getting fouled by Wales defender Chris Mepham, who didn't draw a yellow card, much to the dismay of USA fans.
Karma was on the Americans' side though, as 22-year-old winger Tim Weah quickly punched one into the back of the net in the 36th minute, giving the U.S. its first World Cup goal in eight years.
A family affair
Weah, whose father is George Weah, the president of Liberia and 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, is the 23rd man to score for the U.S. in a World Cup and the first scorer against Wales at a World Cup since a 17-year-old Pelé in 1958.
Adding insult to injury
Wales star Gareth Bale, finally getting his long-awaited shot on the World Cup stage, received a yellow card in the 40th minute, while Mepham picked up a second yellow for Wales ahead of the break.
Second half underway
USMNT center back Tim Ream picked up the first yellow card of the second half in the 51st minute, but the Americans bounced back when goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Wales in a big way at the 64-minute mark.
Knotted up
Bale redeemed himself with the game-tying score on a penalty shot in the 82nd minute.
Rising to the occasion
It was Bale's 41st goal for Wales and his first in the World Cup, as he became Wales' first goalscorer in the World Cup since 1958.
Head-scratcher
Meanwhile, no card was awarded to USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson, who came in for an injured McKennie in the 66th minute, on this challenge. Things ended there, 1-1.
Read more from the World Cup:
- Who is Tim Weah? Inside the USMNT World Cup roster
- USMNT hopes ride on Christian Pulisic-Weston McKennie-Tyler Adams friendship
- How the USMNT restored its culture
- Why young USMNT roster isn't sweating a lack of World Cup experience
- Get to know the USMNT's 26-man World Cup roster
- Unorthodox Tyler Adams captaincy makes sense for USMNT
- ‘Go, go, USA!’ How Landon Donovan's 2010 World Cup goal became iconic
- Late shift: How USMNT is preparing for 10 p.m. local start times at World Cup 2022
- England sends warning with to Group B with blowout of Iran
- The 2022 World Cup is underway, and it's already a high-pressure street fight
- World Cup Daily: Enner Valencia makes an early bid for Golden Boot
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.