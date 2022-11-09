FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tim Weah?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tim Weah?

1 hour ago
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

Player: Tim Weah
Age: 22
Birthplace: New York, New York
Club: Lille
Position: Winger/Striker
Team role: Starter
USMNT caps: 24

His father is George Weah — the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and current President of Liberia — but you’d never know it when you first meet Tim. His teammates and friends describe him as humble and someone who wants to earn everything on his own.

And he does. The 22-year-old winger, who grew up in New York and Florida, left home to play in Europe as a teenager and currently stars for Lille in Ligue 1. He started playing with the U.S. at the U14 level and had a breakout year in 2017 at the U17 World Cup when he became the first U.S. male at any level to score a hat trick in the knockout round of the tournament.

Known for his rocket of a shot — that U.S. goalkeepers agree is one of, if not the hardest, to stop on the team — Weah is poised to start in his first World Cup in Qatar. And his father, who never got the chance to play in a World Cup, will be in the stands watching.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Haji Wright?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Haji Wright?

54 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Aaron Long?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Aaron Long?

1 hour ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jesús Ferreira?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jesús Ferreira?

1 hour ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Christian Pulisic?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Christian Pulisic?

1 hour ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Josh Sargent?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Josh Sargent?

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes