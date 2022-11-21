FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 top plays: Netherlands lead Senegal; live updates
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Netherlands lead Senegal; live updates

4 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands live on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays from Monday's group stage action.

Senegal vs. Netherlands

Pressure cooker

The Netherlands came out of the gate ready to battle and continued to put the pressure on Senegal early.

What could have been

Early in this match, the Netherlands had a chance to take the lead, but their efforts came up just short, as things remained scoreless. Both sides looked threatening as they headed in for the break.

Shaking things up

After the break, Memphis Depay — one of Stu Holden's top 50 players at this World Cup — checked in for the Netherlands, which will rely heavily on their star striker for goals.

On the other side, Senegal lost another key player to injury when Cheikhou Kouyate was forced out of Monday's match after a strong first half. Senegal already started without icon Sadio Mane, who will be missing in action for the remainder of the World Cup due to a leg injury suffered in a German league game on Nov. 8.

Save!

It wasn't all bad for Senegal in the second half, however, as Boulaye Dia came up with a crucial save.

Another one!

Andries Noppert followed that up with another huge momentum-saving play to keep things scoreless.

GOAL!

The Netherlands broke through in the 84th minute, thanks to a Cody Gakpo header that brought fans to their feet. The goal came just two minutes after Ismaïla Sarr's header attempt for Senegal was too high.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates

35 mins ago
World Cup Now: Who was the Man of the Match for England against Iran?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Who was the Man of the Match for England against Iran?

40 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Iran

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes