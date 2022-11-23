FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?

1 hour ago
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mystery surrounded the status of England captain Harry Kane’s fitness on Wednesday, a situation with potentially seismic ramifications for the United States’ hopes of continuing its World Cup journey.

The England camp and head coach Gareth Southgate have given mixed messages on the condition of the star forward’s right ankle, which was injured during Monday’s comfortable 6-2 victory over Iran.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting against the USA (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), England has departed from its usual protocol in such matters, offering no definitive information on Kane’s health and keeping the media and public guessing.

What Harry Kane's injury means for USMNT

What Harry Kane's injury means for USMNT
The "FIFA World Cup Live" crew discusses England's striker Harry Kane and his ankle injury.

"They are being very secretive about it," Matt Lawton, chief sports correspondent for The Times told me on Wednesday. "It is very unusual, because while they like to be quite secretive about their team — they are not normally secretive about injuries.

"I actually think the journalists covering England are a little bit annoyed by this. They asked about Kane on Tuesday, they were told he’s OK. Then a story appears that he’s been for a scan."

Several publications reported that Kane indeed underwent an ankle scan, without providing further details.

Then, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford told reporters that Kane had taken been present for Wednesday’s closed training session.

"I think he is good," Pickford said. "Probably a bit sore, but he's out on the grass today with us. He's fine, yeah."

Kane’s injury was sustained in the 49th minute of the Iran game, with England in firm control. Morteza Pouraliganji was yellow-carded as a result of the fierce collision, in which Pouraliganji’s weight landed on Kane’s ankle.

USMNT turns focus toward England

USMNT turns focus toward England
Doug McIntyre joined Jenny Taft and Alexi Lalas to discuss the USMNT's disappointing draw with Wales, Giovanni Reyna's comeback, and how Gregg Berhalter will prepare for England.

Whether Kane plays — and whether he is a full capacity — could be of huge significance to USA head coach Gregg Berhalter’s tactical plans. Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and a constant danger to any team he faces. Defenders Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman would need to be at their absolute best to contain him.

USA defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is highly familiar with Kane from his time at EPL side Tottenham and spoke to the England man’s consistency and professionalism.

"Training with him, you see everything about how hard he works, his dedication, on and off the field, it is top-notch," Carter-Vickers said. "He’s done that for so many years."

The USA, by comparison, has a full clean bill of health, with every member of the squad fit and available for selection by Berhalter on Friday, including exciting forward Gio Reyna, who did not play in Monday's 1-1 draw with Wales.

A win for England would clinch qualification to the knockout round, while three points for the Americans would be a serious lift as it attempts to equal or better the team’s run to the round of 16 in 2010 and 2014.

Read more from the World Cup:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: Belgium takes 1-0 lead just before half
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Belgium takes 1-0 lead just before half

1 min ago
How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica: World Cup Now
FIFA World Cup 2022

How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica: World Cup Now

56 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

2 hours ago
Ronaldo adds more distractions for Portugal by skipping news conference
FIFA World Cup 2022

Ronaldo adds more distractions for Portugal by skipping news conference

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes