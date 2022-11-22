Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United 'by mutual agreement'
Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United 'by mutual agreement'

1 hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United "with immediate effect," the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Last week, United said it had "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Ronaldo’s comments.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

Cristiano Ronaldo: No. 4 | Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo: No. 4 | Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in 2022 World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his finishing, technical ability, aerial ability and is No. 4 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

