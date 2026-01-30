Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again As Al-Nassr Moves Within 3 Points Of Top Spot In SPL

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet and Joao Felix was the star of the show as Al-Nassr earnt a fourth straight Saudi Pro League victory in a 3-0 win at Al-Kholood.

It puts Jorge Jesus' side just three points off leaders Al-Hilal and saw Portuguese duo Ronaldo and Felix at the centre of things, as the 40-year-old opened the scoring from close range before Mohamed Simakan headed home a Felix corner and Kingsley Coman struck from the spot to make the result safe.

Al Nassr complete comfortable SPL win to aid title charge

Al-Nassr took the ascendancy from the very start at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, as Felix and Sadio Mane combined to create an opportunity which the Senegalese headed wide within the first two minutes. Felix was involved again following an Inigo Martinez ball over the top, which resulted in Ronaldo seeing a goal-bound shot cleared off the line by 19-year-old Mansour Camara.

The opportunities kept coming as Ronaldo missed a headed chance after mistiming his jump and failing to connect with another inviting delivery. The hosts came more into the game as the first half developed but it would be Al Nassr who created all the best chances, Mane setting Felix to head just wide of the post while Simakan saw a powerful header repelled by the strong right hand of Al-Kholood goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani.

The home side did well to go into the break with the score still goalless, thanks in part to a stunning block by John Buckley, who threw himself at the feet of Ronaldo to bravely divert a shot over the crossbar. They were also thankful for a tight offside decision, as Mane’s strike was ruled out due to Felix being marginally offside in the build-up.

Al-Nassr would show no mercy in the second period, though. Just two minutes after the two sides emerged from the interval, the visitors took the lead and, inevitably, it was Ronaldo who made the telling contribution. Felix found his way in behind once again and this time beat the offside trap, playing the ball across unselfishly for Ronaldo to slide into an empty net. Ronaldo’s 17th Saudi Pro League goal of the season put him one behind top scorer Ivan Toney and represented the great Portuguese’s 961st goal of his glittering career.

No sooner had Al Nassr taken the lead, it was 2-0. This time it was Simakan, who powered home another Felix delivery as the 26-year-old grabbed his second assist of the match. From that point on there would only be one winner and the home side barely mustered an attack. Things went from bad to worse for Al-Kholood when captain Hatan Bahbri was sent off for an elbow on Simakan off the ball, after the referee was instructed by VAR to go to the screen.

In the closing stages, the result was sealed as Ramzi Solan kicked through the back of Coman for a penalty. With Ronaldo and Mane off the pitch, the Frenchman stepped up for spot kick duties and calmly turned Cozzani the wrong way to seal a huge victory for Al-Nassr.

The MVP

He may not have got on the scoresheet on the night, but Felix was at the centre of almost everything for Al Nassr and was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch. Assisting both Ronaldo and Simakan, the 26-year-old created additional opportunities for both players and set up Mane from a marginally offside position after a typically clever run in behind.

Felix was far too much for the home defence to handle and expressed how much he was enjoying himself when he saw an audacious rabona shot tipped over the crossbar just after the hour mark. What a way that would have been to put the cherry on the top of a commanding Al Nassr win.

The big loser

Al-Kholood were second best throughout and the difference in quality between the sides was clear in how the home defence struggled to cope with Ronaldo, Felix and co. The biggest loser of the night was captain Bahbri, though, who showed his frustration with a needless elbow on Simakan with 20 minutes to play. The contact may have been minimal but it was an act of violent conduct which will see the 33-year-old serve a ban to impact his side further over the coming weeks.

Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐