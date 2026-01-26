Cristiano Ronaldo Demands 'Full Focus' From Al-Nassr In Final Stretch Of Title Race

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr to a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun on Monday that boosts their title hopes. The result leaves Ronaldo's side just five points behind league leaders Al-Hilal after 17 games played. Ronaldo also had a message for his team-mates after the game as he aims to win the league title for the first time since making the move to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr secure narrow win

Ronaldo may have scored 960 goals in his incredible career so far but couldn't add to his tally against Al-Taawoun. Instead, Jorge Jesus' side had to rely on an own goal from Mohammed Al Dossary to secure the three points and remain in the title hunt. Sadio Mane impressed for Al-Nassr on his return to action for his club side after AFCON 2025, while goalkeeper Bento was not tested throughout the 90 minutes. The result represents a good night's work for Al-Nassr as Al-Taawoun have been this season's surprise package and currently sit in fifth place in the table.

Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr win

The Portugal superstar took to social media after the game with a message for his team-mates. The 40-year-old made it clear this is not time for distractions, posting: "Step by step. Full focus on our objective!"

Ronaldo facing competition for Golden Boot

While Ronaldo will be eager to see his Al-Nassr team finish on top of the league standings, he will also be hoping to seal top spot in the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo currently shares top spot on 16 goals with Julian Quinones of Al Qadsiah, while Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney is just one behind on 15. Quinones has been in red-hot form this season and has thanked his team-mates for helping him rise to the top of the scoring charts. He said: "As I said before, they are just numbers. The support of my teammates has been very important to be able to fight for the [golden boot]. I owe everything to them and to the coaching staff. This is a result of the efforts of my teammates. I thank them for this; I also thank the technical staff for what they have done. But as I said, the most important thing is the team, and the most important thing is to continue in this level."

What comes next?

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be out for another three points on Friday when they return to action in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Kholood.