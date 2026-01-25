Al-Nassr FC
Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Give Sadio Mane After Senegal's AFCON Triumph
Al-Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Give Sadio Mane After Senegal's AFCON Triumph

Updated Jan. 25, 2026 6:47 p.m. ET

Sadio Mane was given a hero's welcome by his Al-Nassr teammates following Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations success. Mane captained the Lions of Teranga to a second AFCON triumph in their history in Morocco last weekend as Senegal claimed a drama-filled 1-0 win over the tournament hosts courtesy of Pape Gueye's extra time winner in Rabat.

Mane given hero's welcome

And Mane was given the appropriate greeting upon his return to the Saudi Pro League side, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. greeting the attacker with series of hugs and a special cake to commemorate Senegal's triumph in North Africa.

Mane was key in Senegal's second AFCON success, scoring twice and providing an additional three assists on their way to lifting the trophy. And Al-Nassr put on a show to welcome the 33-year-old back to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr posted a video on their X account of Mane meeting up with his club-mates and head coach Jorge Jesus with the caption: "Welcoming back our champion, Sadio Mane. The Nassr way." Ronaldo, meanwhile, was on hand to cut the cake to celebrate the forward's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Watch the clip

Al-Nassr four points off the pace

Mane will now hope to inspire club side Al-Nassr to domestic success this season. The Saudi Pro League outfit are currently four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand on Jesus' side.

Al-Nassr endured a downturn in form in Mane's absence as they went on a four-game winless run, losing three times to lose ground in the title race. However, Jesus' men returned to winning ways recently, with successive victories over Al-Shabab and Damac helping to get their domestic campaign back on track.

Ronaldo scored the decisive goal in their 2-1 victory over Damac, his 16th league goal of the season. The iconic Portuguese striker leads the way in the race for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, having netted 16 league goals this season.

Al-Qadsiah striker Julian Quinones is hot on Ronaldo's heels, however, the Mexican having struck 15 times in the 2025-26 campaign. Ivan Toney and Roger Martinez, meanwhile, have both bagged 14 times in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Al-Nassr looking to claim third successive win

Al-Nassr will hope to claim a third successive league win when they host Al-Taawoun in a crunch clash on Monday evening. Al-Taawoun are two points behind Al-Nassr in the table having won only two of their last five matches.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Al-Nassr FC Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Vandalized Outside of CR7 Museum in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Vandalized Outside of CR7 Museum in Portugal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes