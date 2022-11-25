FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 top plays: Qatar vs. Senegal is underway
The 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on Friday with Qatar-Senegal in full swing at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from the Group A match on FS1!

Earlier, Iran capitalized on a late Wales red card and scored two goals in stoppage time to earn three points in Group B.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays.

Qatar vs. Senegal

Setting the stage

Both teams are aiming to bounce back after coming up short in their last group stage outing.

30': What a pass!

This pass from Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy on one bounce to Ismalia Sarr was a thing of beauty and led to a great chance for Senegal.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

World Cup Now: Iran win takes pressure off USA
Why VAR correctly awarded red card against Wales keeper
How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off
