FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands lead Ecuador early
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands lead Ecuador early

21 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday with more Group A action on FOX, as the Netherlands take on Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered from start to finish!

Earlier, Iran capitalized on a late Wales red card and scored a pair of goals in stoppage time en route to a 2-0 victory and three points in Group B, while Senegal earned a 3-1 win over Qatar and three points in Group A. 

If Ecuador loses Friday, Qatar will be the first team eliminated from the World Cup. Ecuador is winless in its last four World Cup games against European sides, scoring just once across those four matches.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

6': Goal!

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo didn't waste anytime getting De Oranjes on the board.

The Dutch are aiming to extend their group stage unbeaten run at the World Cup to 15 games. They haven't lost in eight straight World Cup matches against South American sides.

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo scores goal vs. Ecuador in 6'

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo scores goal vs. Ecuador in 6'
Cody Gakpo scores a goal vs. Ecuador in the 6' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

Stay tuned for updates!

