FIFA World Cup 2022 Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. England? 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Gregg Berhalter will be tasked with putting together his most important starting XI to date Friday, when the United States men's national team takes on England in its second game of the World Cup group stage (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna was an unused substitute in the United States' draw with Wales on Monday — will he get the starting nod against his country of birth?

Here's what our soccer reporters — Doug McIntyre, Laken Litman and Martin Rogers — think Berhalter's lineup will look like:

Gio Reyna needs to start? Chad Ochocinco and the "FIFA World Cup Tonight" crew analyze what changes Gregg Berhalter and USMNT need to make ahead of their matchup against England.

McIntyre: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna

Forwards: Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic

After all the hand wringing about Reyna, the 20-year-old slides in for the banged-up Weston McKennie. Yedlin, who faced many of these England players in the Premier League, spells Sergiño Dest, who is also nursing a muscle issue. And U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shows confidence in Zimmerman, who was rock solid against Wales before conceding the game-tying penalty.

Rogers: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah

Forwards: Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic

We've seen upsets in this tournament already from teams not afraid to go for the jugular against big-name opposition. Berhalter is so open when talking about his team, but he has been kind of weird on the topic of Reyna, which makes me wonder if something is up.

Nothing says "we're unafraid of England" like sending him out there to wreak some havoc. Everyone is talking about keeping the score close or maybe sneaking a point. Just make things easy. Try to win the game — and see where it takes you.

Litman: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah

Forwards: Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic

I don't think Gregg Berhalter makes any changes to his starting lineup vs. England. But what I'm most curious to see is if Reyna plays. He's apparently healthy and fit, according to Reyna and Berhalter, but did not come off the bench against Wales.

If he doesn't play on the biggest day of the World Cup for the U.S., you have to wonder if there's something else going on.

Read more from the World Cup :

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more