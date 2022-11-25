FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: Iran win takes pressure off USA
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Iran win takes pressure off USA

just in

Iran picked up the second win of Group B on Friday, when it beat Wales 2-0 with two extra-time goals. A draw would have been the most favorable result for the United States, but is an Iran win still good news for Gregg Berhalter's side? 

Former USMNT players and "World Cup Now" hosts Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan look ahead.

Breaking down Team USA's chances of advancing out of Group B following Iran's win

Breaking down Team USA's chances of advancing out of Group B following Iran's win
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew takes a look at the Group B standings following Iran's victory over Wales.

Iran win takes pressure off USA

It doesn't matter, actually, what the U.S. do vs. England if they get a little help from England against Wales or if they beat Iran straight up. It's still a big ask, of course. We still have to go out and see how we're going to play. I don't even want to put this out there but if it doesn't go well for us against England, we just can't lose by a lot.

USA can't underestimate Iran

Iran is going to be no pushover against the United States. They're going to go into that game knowing that maybe just one point for them could them into the next round. It poses a threat, for sure. 

And now after I watch this game, as well, after the game against Wales and Wales being pretty aggressive in the second half against the United States, we thought, "OK, maybe a tie was a fair result."

But now I'm thinking they might be regretting that result. Iran is good — they're better than we thought than when we saw them play against England. This is the team we saw in qualifying, this is the team I think that's been together for the last few years. They fight together, they stick together, they play hard.

Wales vs. Iran Highlights

Wales vs. Iran Highlights
Wales and Iran faced off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Read more from the World Cup:

Check back in after every matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Why VAR correctly awarded red card against Wales keeper
FIFA World Cup 2022

Why VAR correctly awarded red card against Wales keeper

3 mins ago
How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
FIFA World Cup 2022

How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios

5 mins ago
World Cup 2022 top plays: Qatar vs. Senegal is underway
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Qatar vs. Senegal is underway

35 mins ago
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
FIFA World Cup 2022

Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT

47 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes