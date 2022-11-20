FIFA World Cup 2022
President Biden calls USMNT to wish players luck before 2022 World Cup
The United States Men's National Team kicks off 2022 World Cup play vs. Wales Monday in Qatar, and the Stars and Stripes are receiving well-wishes from all over the country.

Including a special message from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Joe Biden called USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter from the Oval Office to offer his support for the team as it gears up to play in its first World Cup since 2014.

"I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, you've got some of the best players in the world on your team, and you're representing this country and I know you're going to play your hearts out, so let's go shock 'em all," Biden said. "Keep trusting one another, play as hard as you can, and I know for you and your family and your teammates, the whole country is rooting for you."

The USMNT players greeted Biden's call with smiles and applause.

Midfielder Weston McKennie has also gotten into the patriotic spirit by dying his hair red, white and blue.

The United States currently sits at +10000 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $1,010 total), tied for the 15th-longest odds.

FIFA World Cup: What is the USMNT's best case scenario?

FIFA World Cup: What is the USMNT's best case scenario?
Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and David Mosse discuss the best case scenario for the United States Men's National Team at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

The USMNT starts Group B play against Wales at 2 p.m. ET Monday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

