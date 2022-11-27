FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Belgium vs. Morocco
World Cup 2022 live updates: Belgium vs. Morocco

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Sunday, and we've got you covered with all the action from Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, where Belgium is battling Morocco in a crucial Group F tilt live on FS1.

Earlier, Japan was stunned by Costa Rica, 1-0, shaking up Group E

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays.

Setting the stage

Belgium is aiming to mark its 50th World Cup game with a second win in Qatar after defeating Canada on Wednesday, 1-0, in its opening game of the tournament.

On the other side, Morocco is battling for its first win of the World Cup after a scoreless draw with Croatia earlier this week.

What to make of Kevin De Bruyne's stunning comments

The Belgian star said his team is "too old" and has "no chance" of winning the World Cup after its 1-0 win over Canada that left many unimpressed. The "World Cup Now" crew discussed if De Bruyne's assessment is right and if his brutally honest comment was needed.

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

