FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Does Belgium stand a chance vs. Croatia? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Croatia responded to comments made by Canada head coach John Herdman by beating the Maple Leafs 4-1 Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium. "World Cup Now" hosts Warren Barton, DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Klejstan look ahead to Croatia's next matchup against Belgium.

Should Croatia feel confident about its matchup with Belgium?

Conrad: This is the result that they needed. They needed a game where they could put their stamp on things. They were a little tame against Morocco — a little cautious, as the coach said — but in this one, they had the motivation and inspiration that they needed to get a result. I wouldn't want to face this Croatia team when the knockout rounds begin.

Beasley: The combination play was incredible. Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić and Luka Modrić were picking apart Canada's midfield. If they can play that well and be consistent and that clinical, I don't think Belgium stands a chance against this Croatia team.

Barton: When that midfield trio gets going and moving, they're so difficult for defenders to mark. They don't play with anyone up against you, but all of a sudden you look up and there are runners coming from behind, runners coming up short — they're tough.

Kljestan: I want to give credit to Croatia because they didn't get emotional at all. Whatever they were thinking, it just seemed workman-like — "okay, let's get the next goal and the next goal." They didn't celebrate in the Canadians' faces, they didn't talk back or anything; they scored, they moved on and kept doing it to Canada. Their focus and their mentality are world-class.

Croatia vs. Canada Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Croatia fell behind early vs. Canada, but then responded in a big way. Here are the top play from the match.

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more