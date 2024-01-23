United States USMNT stock watch: Tyler Adams on pace to return, Johnny Cardoso's status soaring Updated Jan. 23, 2024 7:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

January camp is over, the European season is back in full swing and the transfer deadline is days away. In other words, now is the perfect time to take stock of the U.S. men's national team player pool.

While most of the (few) players who impressed in the USMNT's drab, year-opening 1-0 loss to Slovenia last weekend are far more likely to be playing for the Olympic team this summer than with the varsity at the Copa América against the likes of Argentina and Brazil, there's no shortage of potential movement within the senior squad.

Is Folarin Balogun's status as Gregg Berhalter's first choice striker in jeopardy? Will Tyler Adams be healthy when the CONCACAF Nations League finals begin in late March? And if Adams can't go, could Chris Richards replace him in defensive midfield?

There are plenty of questions on the fringes of the roster, too. So let's dive right in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strikers

Berhalter will have a big decision to make if Balogun's current slump — the 22-year-old multinational who committed to the USMNT over England last May has just one goal in his last 10 games for Monaco — continues into the next international break.

Ricado Pepi has been patiently waiting behind Balogun. But now there's another in-form contender for the job in Josh Sargent. Sargent has two goals in four games since returning from injury last month for Norwich in England's second tier. Don't forget: Just 14 months ago, Sargent started two of the Americans' three group-stage games at the 2022 World Cup before missing the round of 16 loss to the Netherlands due to injury.

Other options include Coventry's Haji Wright, who has eight goals in 26 appearances in England's Championship division; West Brom's Daryl Dike, who earlier this month scored upon his return from a long layoff following Achilles' surgery; and Jordan Pefok, who has two goals in his last two outings for German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. Meantime, Qatar 2022 vet Jesus Ferreira could play his way back into the conversation with a strong start to the new MLS season. Ferreira scored the lone goal Monday in FC Dallas's preseason win over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Instant reaction to USMNT's loss to Slovenia | SOTU

Wingers

As long as Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are healthy, available and playing every week for AC Milan and Juventus, respectively, they're starters. But the race behind them is wide open. PSV's Malik Tillman is a regular for Champions League knockout stage participant PSV Eindhoven, though Berhalter might prefer him in a central role. Brenden Aaronson recently made his first start for Union Berlin since October. His younger brother, Paxten Aaronson, hasn't featured in any of Eintracht Frankfurt's last five contests, while fellow 20-year-old Kevin Paredes lost the starting job he briefly won for Wolfsburg in the fall.

And then there's Gio Reyna. If the 21-year-old — who is reportedly nearing a loan move to Premier League Nottingham Forest — gets his wish and earns regular playing time, he'll push Weah on the right side and potentially compete for a spot in the middle, too.

Midfielders

Another Milan/Juve duo is a lock here in Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie. Tyler Adams, who missed all of 2023 for the USMNT because of persistent hamstring troubles, should slot straight back into the defensive role behind those two in March and reprise Berhalter's favored "MMA" midfield.

"Everything I hear in my conversations with him is progress is going well, and he's doing well with his recovery," Berhalter said of Adams earlier this month. "We're excited about that."

Berhalter and his staff are also excited about Johnny Cardoso, whose stock soared this month after his transfer to Real Betis in Spain. The New Jersey-born, Brazil-raised pivot started against Barcelona on Sunday and helped Betis erase a 2-0 halftime deficit before being substituted. (Barca scored twice more after Cardoso exited en route to a 4-2 win.)

Luca de la Torre has two goals and four assists in 23 appearances for La Liga side Celta Vigo, with both strikes coming in the last week in Copa del Rey action. And the more defensive-leaning Lennard Maloney has started all 18 of Heidenheim's Bundesliga games in 2023-24. It's possible that MLSers Kellyn Acosta and Aidan Morris could also get consideration for the March roster, too.

If Adams can't go in March, Richards could plug into the D-mid spot he occupies for Crystal Palace. "Personally, I see him longterm still as a center back," Berhalter said of Richards. "But to know that you could have potential depth in that position does help things. He's playing in the Premier League as a central midfielder, so that's always a good thing."

[Everything to know for 2024 Copa América]

Fullbacks

Who steps in for the suspended right back Sergiño Dest in the Nations League semifinal against Jamaica on March 21? Joe Scally is the safest bet; the 21-year-old starts every week for ‘Gladbach. Shaq Moore is still kicking around, but Reggie Cannon is playing 90 every week for QPR and could be next in line for a recall after Scally.

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson is an automatic starter on the left, though he still has no clear-cut understudy. Is it Kristoffer Lund , who started friendlies when Jedi was banged up last September and October? Auston Trusty has been used as a left-sided defender recently for Sheffield United. But like Richards, he's a natural center back. DeJuan Jones was one of the bright spots in the JV's loss to Slovenia, but is he a better option on the left in an emergency than Dest? Expect John Tolkin and Bryan Reynolds to be with the U.S. under-23s in March and with the Olympic team this summer.

Central defenders

There are plenty of potential starters here and a glaring lack of shoo-ins. Fulham's Tim Ream is 36 and hasn't played since early December because of a calf ailment. Richards doesn't play center back with his club. Cameron Carter-Vickers does, but he won't be tested much heading into the Copa América with Celtic out of the Champions League. And Berhalter doesn't seem to be sold on Trusty despite his Premier League pedigree.

Walker Zimmermann, who started three of four games at the last World Cup, missed the January camp because of a foot injury. "Walker was, I think, up until the beginning of January in a [walking] boot," Berhalter said. "His rehab is gonna take a little bit longer." In better news, after being slowed early last year following his Achilles' rupture, Miles Robinson is fully fit and hoping for a career season with new MLS club FC Cincinnati.

"Last offseason, I was rehabbing my injury so I didn't really have a preseason," Robinson told FOX Sports in a recent interview. "Now I feel fresh, I feel super healthy and quick — just that kind of fast-twitch movement in myself again. Hopefully it will just set me up for success this year."

Mark McKenzie remains on the outside looking in. Same for John Brooks. Brooks lost his starting job with Hoffenheim this month, not that a USMNT invite was in the cards before that.

Goalkeepers

After losing his starting role twice under since-fired Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, Matt Turner has a new lease on life with new coach Nuno Espírito Santo having preferred the American to Greek backstop Odysseas Vlachodimos so far. After Turner, who knows?

Nineteen-year-old Belgium-based Gaga Slonina is the only other American keeper playing regularly in Europe. Ethan Horvath needs a new club desperately, with Hull City the rumored destination. Meantime, Berhalter somewhat surprisingly started Patrick Schulte against the Slovenians over Drake Callender and Roman Celentano. Schulte is still unlikely to crack the Copa roster, though, with both he and Slonina age-eligible for the Summer Games in Paris.

Finally, former No. 1 Zack Steffen could return after leaving Manchester City for the Colorado Rapids' starting gig. "I've talked to him about his potential role with us," Berhalter said of Steffen. "We expect him to challenge for a position with the goalkeepers."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Copa América

share