Folarin Balogun Makes U.S. Soccer History With Third Consecutive Champions League Goal

United States men's national team star Folarin Balogun made history by scoring in a third successive Champions League match to steer Monaco to a hard-fought victory over Galatasaray in the Principality. On an evening when both teams squandered a catalogue of inviting opportunities, the 24-year-old's scrappy finish midway through the second half proved enough to secure a vital three points and lift Monaco level with their Turkish opponents in the league phase.

Galatasaray waste key openings before Monaco steal it

The tone of the match was set early when Galatasaray squandered a gilt-edged chance that left their travelling support groaning. Ilkay Gundogan, arriving unmarked just yards from goal, lashed a rising effort over the bar when it seemed easier to score. Minutes later, Baris Alper Yilmaz muscled past his marker to latch onto a long pass but struck the outside of the post with the goal at his mercy. Those misses offered Monaco a reprieve, but the hosts initially struggled to take advantage. Balogun nodded a free header off target from close range, and a catalogue of near-misses followed as pressure built but composure faltered.

Shortly after the break, Monaco were handed an ideal opportunity to break the deadlock when Takumi Minamino, darting into the area, was upended by former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez. Captain Denis Zakaria stepped forward but failed to convert with a meek attempt, allowing Galatasaray goalkeeper Uuurcan Cakır to stop it away with an outstretched leg.

However, in the end, Balogun’s persistence became the story of the night. For long stretches, he looked destined to leave the field disappointed after spurning a handful of chances. Yet, when Thilo Kehrer nodded a corner into the heart of the six-yard box in the 68th minute, the American reacted fastest, bundling the ball over the line with his knee in the kind of instinctive, unglamorous finish that often separates winning sides from frustrated ones.

UCL record for Balogun

Balogun's goal did more than lift Monaco’s campaign - with the French outfit now up to 18th in the Champions League table - as it also carved a milestone into American football history. With his latest strike, the forward has become the first USMNT player to ever score in three consecutive Champions League appearances.

Monaco manager lavishes praise on Balogun

Balogun toiled hard, constantly got into the right places, and was finally able to break the deadlock. Moanco manager Sebastien Pocognoli was euphoric after grabbing a narrow victory and hailed the USMNT star for bailing out his side at home.

He said: "Players are like sponges. If you’re nervous on the sideline, they will feel it. Balo does work off the ball, which is very important for us. He responded after the misses, and I am very happy for him. It shows his strength of character, and it shows that he can get back up."

Balogun knows the importance of continued efforts, as he said in an interview with GOAL in October.

"I think the hardest part is that we all work our whole lives for something," Balogun said. "But I always have a slightly different outlook. You do that work your whole life, and it is a constant pursuit of greatness. At the end of the day, I think it all comes down to definitive moments. Each of those moments makes a great career. There are certain moments that allow other moments to happen. You get to do something you've dreamed of as a kid and, if you keep scoring, you allow yourself to get that opportunity again and again."

What comes next?

For now, Balogun’s attention shifts back to domestic duties, with Monaco preparing to face Mason Greenwood’s Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1. His European exploits have raised expectations once more, and Monaco will hope that the confidence of another Champions League contribution fuels him into the weekend.