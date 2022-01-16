National Football League
Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Eagles-Bucs, 49ers-Cowboys, Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Eagles-Bucs, 49ers-Cowboys, Steelers-Chiefs
National Football League

Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Eagles-Bucs, 49ers-Cowboys, Steelers-Chiefs

19 mins ago

Super Wild Card Weekend rolls on into Sunday.

Kicking things off on FOX, the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET), and a storied rivalry is renewed when the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Then, the AFC takes center stage as the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC). 

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wintry winds

Both squads were matched up against not only each other but the wind, as gusts furiously swept through Raymond James Stadium prior to the opening kickoff.

Savvy vet

Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon threw a number of different looks at Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense, but the GOAT was surgical in the team's opening drive. 

He went 6-for-8 for 36 yards on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by Giovani Bernard's plunge up the middle for the game's first points.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Still to come!

