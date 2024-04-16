Travis Kelce will host game show 'Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?' for Prime Video
Travis Kelce's NFL off-season with the Kansas City Chiefs has been a busy one.
The Super Bowl LVIII-winning tight end is the host of a new game show called "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video, the streaming service confirmed Tuesday. Filming for the 20-episode season has already completed.
The premise is a twist on "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?", which debuted on Fox in 2007 and was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy. It also aired in syndication. John Cena hosted a 2019 revival for Nickelodeon.
In Kelce's show, an adult contestant will be given 11 elementary-level questions where they can ask a classroom of various celebrities for help answering. The final question is from the 6th grade curriculum and is worth $100,000. Only one celebrity is allowed to talk through the answer to the last question with the contestant.
Kelce, who is dating music superstar Taylor Swift, said in a statement he grew up watching game shows and is "excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons."
This isn not Kelce's first time at the center of a TV show. He starred in his own 2016 dating competition show for E! called "Catching Kelce" and hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" last year.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
NFL mock draft: Nick Wright has Bears pair Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.
T.J. Hockenson is recovering from an ACL repair and hoping the NFL outlaws the low hit that hurt him
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?
-
DeVonta Smith receives 3-year extension from Eagles, reportedly worth $75 million
Daniel Jones insists he's the right QB for Giants, and why a QB controversy would be bad
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Top 100 led by Caleb Williams
-
O.J. Simpson's estate plans to fight $33.5 million payout to families of Brown and Goldman
Colts DT DeForest Buckner agrees to two-year, $46 million extension
Rob Gronkowski brings 'Gronk Spike' to baseball, spiking first pitch at Red Sox game
-
NFL mock draft: Nick Wright has Bears pair Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.
T.J. Hockenson is recovering from an ACL repair and hoping the NFL outlaws the low hit that hurt him
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?
-
DeVonta Smith receives 3-year extension from Eagles, reportedly worth $75 million
Daniel Jones insists he's the right QB for Giants, and why a QB controversy would be bad
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Top 100 led by Caleb Williams
-
O.J. Simpson's estate plans to fight $33.5 million payout to families of Brown and Goldman
Colts DT DeForest Buckner agrees to two-year, $46 million extension
Rob Gronkowski brings 'Gronk Spike' to baseball, spiking first pitch at Red Sox game