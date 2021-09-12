National Football League NFL Week 1: Top moments from Eagles-Falcons, Seahawks-Colts, 49ers-Lions, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is back with an action-packed, 14-game slate on Sunday to fill the football-shaped hole in your heart.

Thursday night started things off with Tampa Bay-Dallas in the first NFL game in seven months, but on Sunday things really heat up, starting a stretch of action-packed weekends that won't cease until next February.

There is so much to look forward to this year, and we've got you covered through it all.

Here are the top moments from the first Sunday of the season.

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Trey Lance sighting!

The rookie QB got some early reps … and made the most of them:

The 49ers defense comes up BIG near the end of the first half:

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow's BACK

And WELCOME to the NFL, Ja'Marr Chase.

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

'Bama to 'Bama

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith wasted little time getting things going in the ATL:

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

He's DangeRUSS:

Russell Wilson's first completion of the season? A TD

But how about the Chris Carson run that set it up?

Russdiculous and Tyler Lockett back at it. Russ at half: 9/11, 166 yards, 3 TDs

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Let the Trevor Lawrence era begin:

Texans go airborne:

Tyrod Taylor dimed up Brandin Cooks DEEP.

Mark Ingram II punched it in to open the scoring:

Lawrence got himself one!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

No biggie. T.J. Watt just doing TJ Watt things:

Josh Allen finds pay dirt to put the Bills up 10-0 at half!

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold goes DEEP to Robby Anderson to go up 9-0:

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

Bolts strike first

Justin Herbert began the initial drive of his sophomore year with a perfect drive: 6/6 for 40 yards, before this:

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Julio makes his Titans debut:

But D-Hop reminds us not to forget about him:

Oh yeah, then there's a guy on Arizona's defense named Chandler Jones. He had three sacks in the FIRST quarter!

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET in Jacksonville, FOX)

The Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints are still to come!

Denver Broncos at New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

The Denver Broncos and the New York Giants are still to come!

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs are still to come!

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots are still to come!

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams are still to come!

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.