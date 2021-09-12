Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason.

It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer.

But Rodgers says he wouldn't use "drama" to describe the offseason. He would use a different word.

"Contemplation," the reigning NFL MVP told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews ahead of the Packers' season-opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. "I wasn't intentionally trying to kick up any drama. I just didn't feel like playing things out in the media would do anything towards the desired result, which was an amicable breakup or a come together."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat down with Erin Andrews ahead of the start of the 2021 season to discuss his eventful offseason and his standing with the Packers' organization.

In a candid interview, Rodgers said he was unhappy with his lack of say in Packers' personnel matters, and admitted the team's drafting of Jordan Love in 2020 felt like a lack of commitment to him.

But did he think the Packers might actually trade him?

"Yeah, I did," he said. "Because they wouldn't commit to me past 2021. So, I figured if they wanted to make a change, even though I just won MVP, why wait?

"They drafted my replacement, so let him play if that's what you want."

And he insisted he was prepared to walk away from the sport.

"100%," he said when asked if he really considered retiring. "I don't think I have anything left to prove on the field. I think it's more about the enjoyment and happiness and quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years, and being able to 100% commit to everything that my job entails. And there were many times during the offseason that I didn't think I was fully ready to do that."

Rodgers also said losing in the NFC Championship Game to Tom Brady and his collection of recruited Tampa Bay All-Stars was not a factor in his thinking.

"No. It's been years and years," he said. "It's been a decade of having conversations and wanting to have a greater impact in what goes on here. I wanted to make sure I was involved in those conversations moving forward if they wanted me here.

"I just want to be happy."

