National Football League
NFL's Oldest Players in 2024
Published Sep. 23, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET
In the fast-paced world of the NFL, where youth often takes center stage, a unique group of players continues to shine well into their 30s and 40s. These seasoned veterans not only bring their skills to the game but also share a wealth of experience and passion. In this article, we’ll look at the oldest players in the NFL, both active and retired.
Oldest Players in the NFL (Active):
- No. 1: 40 years old: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets, QB (Dec. 2, 1983)
- No. 2: 40 years old: Marcedes Lewis, Chicago Bears, TE (May 19, 1984)
- No. 3: 39 years old: Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals, K (Aug. 10, 1984)
- No. 4: 39 years old: Nick Folk, Tennessee Titans, K (Nov. 5, 1984)
- No. 5: 39 years old: Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts, QB (Jan. 16, 1985)
- No. 6: 38 years old: JJ Jansen, Carolina Panthers, C/LS (Jan. 20, 1986)
- No. 7: 38 years old: Jon Weeks, Houston Texans, C/LS (Feb. 17, 1986)
- No. 8: 38 years old: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets, P (March 8, 1986)
- No. 9: 38 years old: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans, C/LS (April 26, 1986)
- No. 10: 38 years old: Josh Johnson, Baltimore Ravens, QB (May 15, 1986)
Who is the oldest active player in the NFL?
Aaron Rodgers is the oldest active player in the NFL at age 40. Rogers is a quarterback for the New York Jets and previously played for the Green Bay Packers from 2005-2023.
Who is the oldest player to ever play in the NFL?
The oldest player to ever play in the NFL was George Blanda. He was a kicker and a quarterback for the Chicago Bears and the Oakland Raiders until age 48, from 1949 to 1976.
