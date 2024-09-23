National Football League NFL's Oldest Players in 2024 Published Sep. 23, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the fast-paced world of the NFL , where youth often takes center stage, a unique group of players continues to shine well into their 30s and 40s. These seasoned veterans not only bring their skills to the game but also share a wealth of experience and passion. In this article, we’ll look at the oldest players in the NFL, both active and retired.

Oldest Players in the NFL (Active):

Who is the oldest active player in the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers is the oldest active player in the NFL at age 40. Rogers is a quarterback for the New York Jets and previously played for the Green Bay Packers from 2005-2023.

Who is the oldest player to ever play in the NFL?

The oldest player to ever play in the NFL was George Blanda. He was a kicker and a quarterback for the Chicago Bears and the Oakland Raiders until age 48, from 1949 to 1976.

