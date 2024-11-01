National Football League 2025 NFL QB market: Teams in need of a reset, and potential replacements Published Nov. 1, 2024 9:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NFL season reaching its midpoint, several teams are already looking ahead to the offseason to address their biggest needs. Considering the importance and impact of the quarterback position on game outcomes, executives and coaches are already pondering the possibilities available following the NFL and college seasons.

Looking ahead to the 2025 quarterback class, it could be hard for teams to find a franchise player in the draft. While three or four quarterbacks might emerge as first-round prospects, evaluators will look hard at Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Miami's Cam Ward and Georgia's Carson Beck to see if they are worthy of being considered elite prospects. With a lot of games left to play, the draft's blue-chip prospects will have a chance to cement their status with solid performances against elite competition down the stretch.

If teams are looking for a veteran to add to the roster, some intriguing options on the market could serve as short-term solutions. Whether teams take a chance on Sam Darnold or Justin Fields after a string of solid performances to start the season or roll the dice with Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson as seasoned veterans with extensive resumes, there are a handful of possibilities on the market. With polarizing quarterbacks like Daniel Jones potentially on the market as a trade candidate or salary cap casualty, teams could find a solution, taking a chance on a reclamation project given an opportunity to flourish in a new environment.

Given some time to examine the landscape to see which teams could jump in the quarterback market, here are a few squads to watch heading into the offseason:

New York Jets

Despite Woody Johnson handing over the franchise to Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP has not been able to deliver the results as the leader of the team. After a disastrous run with the 40-year-old quarterback, the Jets need to hand the baton to a young quarterback with "franchise" player potential to usher in a new era. Though the team has struck out repeatedly attempting to land an elite quarterback in the draft, the failed experiment with a decorated veteran could force the Jets to take a chance on another unproven prospect to lead the franchise out of the doldrums.

Cleveland Browns

After watching Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston thrive running the offense, the Browns can finally acknowledge their quarterback issue with Deshaun Watson installed as the starter. Despite owing the three-time Pro Bowler $92 million over the next two seasons, the Browns must scour the draft, free agent market and trade landscape to see if they can find their QB1 of the future. Although spending time in salary cap purgatory due to a bad contract that looks worse by the day, Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski must move on from Watson to keep their credibility within the locker room. If winning is viewed as the top priority in Cleveland, the Browns must find a long-term solution at quarterback to compete with the heavyweights in the AFC.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Gardner Minshew experiment failed miserably in Las Vegas, with the veteran transforming into a turnover machine. The sixth-year pro has cost the Raiders several games with his untimely miscues gift-wrapping opponents' points in competitive contests. Though the team could turn to Aidan O'Connell as a potential solution if he closes out 2024 with a bang, the Raiders would be wise to find a franchise quarterback with the talent and toughness to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix in the AFC West.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones' days appear to be done in New York, with Brian Daboll seemingly contemplating a quarterback change. The former first-rounder has failed to meet the expectations that accompanied the four-year, $160 million contract that eventually led the Giants to part with Saquon Barkley. Although Jones is not directly responsible for the loss of a franchise icon, his inability to carry the offense without Barkley in the lineup suggests the team might have opted for the wrong player when allocating money to "franchise" players a few years ago. With the team heading nowhere behind a quarterback who is more game manager than playmaker, the Giants must find a difference-maker to close the gap on their division rivals and their superstar QB1s.

Indianapolis Colts

The Anthony Richardson benching and "tap out" situation could force the Colts back into the quarterback market despite expending a top-five pick on a talented prospect with intriguing potential. With the second-year pro likely exiled due to poor performance and questionable toughness (mental toughness questioned after he asked to come out of a recent game due to fatigue), the Colts might look for a seasoned vet or another blue-chip prospect to take over as the QB1 of the future. While general manager Chris Ballard will take the heat for rolling the dice on an unproven quarterback prospect, the Colts' team builder can atone for his mistake by adding a winning quarterback in the offseason.

Anthony Richardson benched by the Colts

Potential Free Agents:

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

The former No. 3 overall pick has rediscovered his game and swagger working with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota. Darnold enters Week 9, completing 67% of his passes with a 14:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 107.9 passer rating, directing a hybrid quick rhythm/play-action offense showcasing his passing talents on the move. The seventh-year pro has finally shown the consistency and big-play ability that made him an all-time favorite within the league's scouting community.

Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite losing his job after a solid run as a temporary starter, Fields will garner some interest on the open market from teams looking for an ultra-athletic QB1/QB2. The fourth-year pro's explosive running skills and toughness make him an attractive option for a team looking to enhance a dominant running game or add a playmaker to an offense willing to feature some collegiate run and pass concepts.

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The nine-time Pro Bowler might have changed the narrative around his game with his solid play for the Steelers this season. Wilson's experience, leadership skills and savvy make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking for a veteran to provide a short-term solution at the position.

Did Russell Wilson just prove he's the Steelers' missing key to success?

Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

The veteran will take his coaches on an emotional roller-coaster ride with his highlights and hiccups as a playmaker, but teams looking for a quality QB1 candidate must consider Winston as a potential fill-in. Though the 10-year pro has been a turnover machine at times, he is a high-risk, high-reward passer with the talent and potential to drop a 300-yard game whenever he steps onto the field as a starter. With few passers capable of matching his deep ball range and touch, Winston is a perfect fit for an offense with a vertical-based passing game.

Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year thrives as a starter in the twilight of his career. Flacco's experience and expertise enable him to fill various roles as a starter or trusted backup on a team with playoff aspirations. Given his success coming off the bench in each of the past two seasons, the 17th-year pro is the emergency backup playoff contenders need in the bullpen.

2025 QB Class Candidates:

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The most polarizing quarterback prospect in the class will turn off some executives with his glitz and glamour, but astute evaluators will appreciate his polished game and playmaking skills. As a natural passer with elite arm talent and touch, Sanders can make every throw in the book as a classic drop-back passer directing a traditional pro-style offense. While the Colorado product needs to quicken his internal clock to avoid taking bad sacks, the spectacular passer could blossom into a star at the next level.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

The ultra-talented gunslinger has checked all of the boxes as a franchise quarterback with elite talent and tools. Ewers has flourished on the biggest and brightest stage, leading the Longhorns back into title contention with a pro-ready game that has quarterback gurus and play callers pondering the possibilities with the standout junior at the helm. Although his 2024 campaign has fallen short of expectations, the NFL scouting community is willing to gamble on his upside and potential.

Cam Ward, Miami

The Hurricanes' QB1 is shooting up the charts after leading the "U" back to prominence with his dazzling play from the pocket. Ward's accuracy, touch, and leadership skills have garnered rave reviews from evaluators closely studying the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder's performance with a budding title contender.

Carson Beck, Georgia

The buzz has quieted around the standout senior after a few subpar performances that have led to questions about his potential to play at an elite level as a pro. Though his size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and tools will intrigue some scouts, Beck's inconsistent production could make it hard for him to earn a "franchise" quarterback on some draft boards.

Is Shedeur Sanders the best QB in college football?

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

