Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Top moments from NFL opening night

It's back, football fans. You can breathe a bit easier.

The painstaking stretch of weeks without pro football has come to an end, and fans won't have to endure any football-less Sundays until January.

The NFL is kicking off its largest season (literally, each team will play 17 games) in league history with a marquee matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champs and the world's highest-valued sports franchise, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has won seven of its past eight games against Tampa Bay, but none of those wins came against Brady, who is 5-0 against the Cowboys.

Here are the top moments from the much-anticipated opener.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The atmosphere was electric early on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium.

Prescott, who got his first real action tonight for the first time in 11 months, opened things up with a beautiful 28-yarder to Amari Cooper to move the Cowboys down the field.

The Buccaneers were the first on the board, as Brady connected with Chris Godwin in the end zone midway through the first – and just like that, the first touchdown of the season belonged to Tampa Bay.

But the Cowboys weren't far behind, and as the final minutes of the first quarter ticked down, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb to knot things up at 7.

In the second quarter, Rob Gronkowski grabbed this short pass from Brady to put the Bucs up 14-7.

This is the 99th touchdown pass from Brady to Gronkowski. If they get one more, they'll be the second duo in NFL history to reach 100 passing/receiving TD's as a tandem (behind only Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison, who have 114).

This also marks Gronkowski's ninth career receiving TD on opening weekend, tied with Willie Frazier for the most all-time by a tight end.

The first turnover of the season came when Ronald Jones lost the ball on this drive, courtesy of a big-time punch from DeMarcus Lawrence.

The fumble set up an easy touchdown pass between Prescott and Cooper, and the Cowboys came knocking on Tampa Bay's door, 14-13.

Just as quickly as the Buccaneers got the ball back, they lost it again.

Brady's pass intended for Leonard Fournette was intercepted by Trevon Diggs, and Dallas took advantage of the short field, kicking a field goal to go up 16-14 with a few minutes left before the half.

But TB12 & Co. wasn't going down without a fight, connecting with Antonio Brown on a 47-yard bomb, putting the Buccaneers up 21-16 heading into the break.

With his third touchdown pass of the night, Brady surpassed Drew Brees (41) with the most passing TDs in season openers in NFL history with 42.

In the first half, Brady was 13-for-21 for 213 yards and three TDs, while Prescott put up two TDs while going 23-for-32 for 224 yards. Brown led all receivers with 118 yards.

