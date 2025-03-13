National Football League Micah Parsons beefs with DeMarcus Lawrence for shading Cowboys' Super Bowl chances Updated Mar. 14, 2025 1:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Micah Parsons played alongside DeMarcus Lawrence for four seasons in Dallas, but there might be new beef between the former teammates.

Lawrence, who has played his entire career until now with the Cowboys, signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. The edge rusher officially inked his three-year deal Thursday, the same day his words in an interview left Parsons stewing.

"Dallas is my home," Lawrence told Hawk Blogger. "Made my home there, my family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there.

"So, we here."

The video made its way to Parsons, who posted his response on social media.

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---!" Parsons posted on social media.

Lawrence replied to Parsons shortly after.

"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left," Lawrence fired back.

In Lawrence's defense, the Seahawks have won a Super Bowl more recently than the Cowboys. Seattle took home its first (and so far only) Lombardi Trophy 11 years ago with a blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. The Cowboys last claimed a championship during the 1995 season.

In fact, that was the last time Dallas has even made it to the NFC Championship Game, a drought that is now the longest in NFL history.

But in Parsons' defense, the Cowboys have more Super Bowl wins (five) in their franchise history than the Seahawks do. Lawrence also told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last month that he wanted to return to the Cowboys.

"The ball is in their court," Lawrence said. "I'm going to have other options, but I'd like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing."

In the end, "the offer wasn't there" for Lawrence and he headed to the Pacific Northwest on a deal worth up to $42 million.

The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the second round of the 2014 draft, and in that time, the defensive end made four Pro Bowls. However, he only appeared in four games last season due to a Lisfranc injury. The 32-year-old totaled 61.5 sacks in his career in Dallas, which places him in 10th place in franchise history.

Parsons, who has racked up 52.5 sacks in four seasons, ranks 13th.

The Cowboys and Seahawks will not play in the regular season, so if Lawrence and Parsons get a chance to meet on the field in 2025, it would have to come in the postseason.

If that were to happen, Lawrence should expect the same kind of reception from his old teammate as how he described the weather in Seattle on Thursday.

"It's cold," Lawrence said.

