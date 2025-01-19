National Football League Cowboys now boast longest NFC Championship Game drought in NFL history Published Jan. 19, 2025 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The longest NFC Championship Game drought in NFL history now belongs to the Dallas Cowboys after the Washington Commanders stunned the top-seeded Detroit Lions at Ford Field, 45-31, to advance in the playoffs.

Washington hasn't appeared in an NFC Championship Game since winning the Super Bowl in the 1991 season. What's more, the Commanders hadn't won a playoff game since the 2005 season prior to this postseason.

Dallas hasn't appeared in the NFC Championship Game since last winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season; the Cowboys have appeared in 18 playoff games since 1995, none of which came in the conference title round.

To put that into perspective, here's what has happened in the NFL since Dallas' last NFC title game appearance:

As for the present, Dallas is coming off a 7-10 season that saw Prescott go down for the year with a hamstring injury after eight games and the franchise parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons.

