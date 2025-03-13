National Football League
Ex-Rams WR Cooper Kupp signs reported three-year, $45M deal with Seahawks
Ex-Rams WR Cooper Kupp signs reported three-year, $45M deal with Seahawks

Updated Mar. 14, 2025 7:09 p.m. ET

Cooper Kupp is off to Seattle.

Two days after being officially released by the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington native is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, on a reported three-year, $45 million contract.

The Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars were among the other teams linked to potentially signing Kupp.

Seattle, which went 10-7 but missed the playoffs last season, recently traded quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf and also released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. On the other hand, the Seahawks recently signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback and 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal and former Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence to a three-year, $42 million deal.

Last season, Kupp, who will be 32 at the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, totaled 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns; he was limited to 12 games due to an ankle injury. A combination of ankle, foot and hamstring injuries has limited his availability in recent years, with him not playing in more than 12 regular-season games in each of the past three seasons. 

Kupp, who starred in college at Eastern Washington, was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 when he won the receiving triple crown by catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp added 33 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns in the postseason, including the winning touchdown in a Super Bowl LVI win over Cincinnati on the Rams' home field.

A one-time All-Pro, Kupp has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in two seasons apiece (2019 and 2021 for both categories). He spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Rams (2017-24).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

