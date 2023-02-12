Super Bowl 2023 odds: Live betting file, prop results; Hurts, Kelce cash bets
Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on FOX and the FOX Sports app is underway!
This file will help you keep track of all the notable sports betting results throughout the Big Game.
Let's dive into everything you need to know about the betting results as they unfolded, from the coin flip and national anthem results to who covers the game.
HERE WE GO!
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Chiefs +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performed The Star-Spangled Banner before Super Bowl LVII.
The popular prop bet Over/Under on the length of his performance was 2 minutes, 5 seconds (125 seconds) at FOX Bet (-115 for either side).
Stapleton clocked in at 2:02. Didya have the Under?
Another popular pregame bet is the result of the coin toss.
After coming up tails, heads leads the all-time series 30-27.
But winning the coin toss recently has not been good for that team in the Big Game.
We'll see how this plays out for the Chiefs …
JERSEY EFFECT
The Chiefs were the visiting team and wore white jerseys, with the Eagles wearing green tops.
PROP BET RESULTS
OPENING KICKOFF:
Touchback (-170, bet $10 to win $15.88 total).
FIRST TOUCHDOWN:
After the Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's touchdown call was reversed, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts ran it in for six.
That created a huge betting swing for first-touchdown bettors. Gainwell was a long shot to score the first TD (+2000 at FOX Bet), while Hurts was one of the favorites to find the end zone first at +700.
Kelce responds
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was the most-bet player to score an anytime touchdown, and he delivered following Hurts' score (-120, bet $10 to win $18.33 total).
At least one bettor cashed a nice payday, thanks to Mahomes to Kelce.
Doink!
Bettors cashed in nicely when Kansas City's Harrison Butker hit the upright and missed a 42-yard field goal attempt late in the first quarter.Bettors cashed in at +750 that the first field-goal attempt would hit an upright or the crossbar
A.J. Brown delivers
Philadelphia took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when A.J. Brown caught a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
Bettors on a Brown anytime TD cashed in at +140.
Score one for the 'D'
Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scored one for the defense … and for some bettors.
Bolton scooped up a Hurts fumble and returned it 36 yards to tie the game at 14 in the second quarter.
Bettors had a nice payday at +700 on a Chiefs defense/special teams TD.
Three-way parlay
Congratulations to the bettor who put down $10 on Hurts, Kelce and Brown to score the first three TDs (in that order).
The bettor is busy counting their $2,000 profit.
FIRST HALF MONEY LINE:
At FOX Bet, the first half moneyline was Chiefs +110, Eagles -162. As these two squads head into the locker room, the score is Eagles 24, Chiefs 14. So if you took Eagles -162, you're in the money.
FIRST HALF SPREAD:
The Eagles were the first-half favorites at FOX Bet (-1.5). Philly closed out the half leading Kansas City by 10 points, which means the Eagles flew into the locker room with a first-half cover.
FIRST HALF TOTAL:
Over or Under 29.5 points at FOX Bet to end the half? Considering how these offenses put in work on the ground and in the air all season, taking the first half Over made perfect sense.
Jalen Hurts rushed for his second TD of the day with less than three minutes to go in the half, and his wheels officially helped eclipse the first half Over of 29.5
