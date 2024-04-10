National Football League Should Cowboys draft a QB in first round amid Dak Prescott uncertainty? Updated Apr. 10, 2024 4:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott is a free agent after the 2024 NFL season, and the Dallas Cowboys appear unlikely to extend him a new contract before Week 1. Could Dallas draft Prescott's successor in this year's draft?

A recent report from ESPN stated that the Cowboys could be a "sleeper team" to select a quarterback. Consider Colin Cowherd as one of the individuals who sees the logic in them doing so.

"Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are not franchise quarterbacks. They are backups; that's what they are. … of course they should [draft a quarterback]. This is the last year, potentially, of Dak Prescott," Cowherd said on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd." "It's obvious to me if Bo Nix or [Michael] Penix is available, draft them. You're an adult. It's okay. Dak will be fine; [he] doesn't need to be coddled, but what is your plan? You're going to have to pay CeeDee [Lamb]. There's stories now [that] Micah [Parsons] is wearing people out …

"I would absolutely with that No. 24 pick draft a quarterback. You also need another wide receiver. You can get that later in the draft. It is once again a great wide receiver draft. You can get a tackle later in the draft. It's a great tackle draft. Those quarterbacks are all gone by the second-round pick for Dallas."

ADVERTISEMENT

At least four quarterbacks appear poised to be selected in the top 10, those being USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Cowboys reportedly a sleeper team to draft a QB amid Dak Prescott uncertainty

That said, Penix (Washington) and Nix (Oregon) were each 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists and had decorated two-year stints at their respective schools. South Carolina's Spencer Rattler is another potential option for Dallas.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler who will be 31 at the start of the 2024 season, is coming off arguably the best regular-season campaign of his eight-year career; he totaled 4,516 passing yards, an NFL-high 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. Prescott also ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating and completion percentage were career bests.

As for what's in the building, Rush made five starts in place of Prescott for Dallas in 2022, and Lance — who was acquired from the San Francisco 49ers last summer — was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At the same time, Rush is a free agent after the 2024 season, while the Cowboys figure to decline Lance's fifth-year option, which would also make him a free agent after 2024.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season that saw them lose at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. They're 2-5 in the postseason with Prescott under center.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott

share