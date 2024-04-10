National Football League
Should Cowboys draft a QB in first round amid Dak Prescott uncertainty?
National Football League

Should Cowboys draft a QB in first round amid Dak Prescott uncertainty?

Updated Apr. 10, 2024 4:54 p.m. ET

Dak Prescott is a free agent after the 2024 NFL season, and the Dallas Cowboys appear unlikely to extend him a new contract before Week 1. Could Dallas draft Prescott's successor in this year's draft?

A recent report from ESPN stated that the Cowboys could be a "sleeper team" to select a quarterback. Consider Colin Cowherd as one of the individuals who sees the logic in them doing so.

"Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are not franchise quarterbacks. They are backups; that's what they are. … of course they should [draft a quarterback]. This is the last year, potentially, of Dak Prescott," Cowherd said on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd." "It's obvious to me if Bo Nix or [Michael] Penix is available, draft them. You're an adult. It's okay. Dak will be fine; [he] doesn't need to be coddled, but what is your plan? You're going to have to pay CeeDee [Lamb]. There's stories now [that] Micah [Parsons] is wearing people out … 

"I would absolutely with that No. 24 pick draft a quarterback. You also need another wide receiver. You can get that later in the draft. It is once again a great wide receiver draft. You can get a tackle later in the draft. It's a great tackle draft. Those quarterbacks are all gone by the second-round pick for Dallas."

ADVERTISEMENT

At least four quarterbacks appear poised to be selected in the top 10, those being USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Cowboys reportedly a sleeper team to draft a QB amid Dak Prescott uncertainty

Cowboys reportedly a sleeper team to draft a QB amid Dak Prescott uncertainty

That said, Penix (Washington) and Nix (Oregon) were each 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists and had decorated two-year stints at their respective schools. South Carolina's Spencer Rattler is another potential option for Dallas.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler who will be 31 at the start of the 2024 season, is coming off arguably the best regular-season campaign of his eight-year career; he totaled 4,516 passing yards, an NFL-high 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. Prescott also ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating and completion percentage were career bests.

As for what's in the building, Rush made five starts in place of Prescott for Dallas in 2022, and Lance — who was acquired from the San Francisco 49ers last summer — was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At the same time, Rush is a free agent after the 2024 season, while the Cowboys figure to decline Lance's fifth-year option, which would also make him a free agent after 2024.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season that saw them lose at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. They're 2-5 in the postseason with Prescott under center.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Joel Klatt's top 50 includes 6 QBs

2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Joel Klatt's top 50 includes 6 QBs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes