Lords of the Ringless: Ranking 10 QBs Poised for Super Bowl Breakthrough

"One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them, one ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them." — Gandalf, "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."

In the NFL, he with the ring rules.

Quarterbacks are judged by the number of Super Bowl rings on their mantle, with the elites separating themselves from the pack by winning the title game in February. And yet, there are a surprising number of superstar quarterbacks without any bling on their resumes.

So which ringless QB is best positioned to claim their first Super Bowl win this season? We rank them.

10. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles has quietly assembled a title contender in Tampa with Mayfield leading the way. The former No. 1 overall pick has 73 touchdowns since his arrival, exhibiting the patience, poise and performance that few envisioned when he replaced Tom Brady as the Buccaneers’ franchise quarterback. With general manager Jason Licht adding another electric playmaker (Emeka Egbuka) to a WR room that already features a pair of Pro Bowlers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) with extraordinary size and skill, the Buccaneers have surrounded Mayfield with a "basketball" team on the perimeter. Additionally, the emergence of the running game, spearheaded by Bucky Irving, forces the opponent to make tough decisions when crafting a game plan for the four-time defending NFC South champions.

9. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ disappointing 2024 season could lead to a worst-to-first bounce-back under Purdy’s direction. The recalibration of an offense that is undergoing a makeover on the perimeter will put more pressure on the newest member of the "$50 Million Club" to put the team on his back this season. Though the presence of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will help the 49ers wait on Brandon Aiyuk’s return and Ricky Pearsall’s on-field maturation, Purdy will need to find various ways to keep the offense on schedule with his pinpoint passes and exceptional game management. As the team rediscovers its identity as an "exotic smash mouth" team with a potent passing game, the 49ers’ QB1 will need to show the football world he is more than a caretaker at the position.

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The extended holdouts of Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart could make it challenging for Burrow to lead the Bengals on a Super Bowl run. Though the offense is loaded with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked in on new deals, the lack of defensive support could force Burrow to throw the ball all over the yard to keep the Bengals in games. Moreover, the sixth-year pro has to play nearly flawless football to chalk up wins in the ultra-competitive AFC. Given the one-dimensional approach the Bengals must employ to win consistently this season, the odds are stacked against Burrow emerging as a Super Bowl champion in 2026.

7. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Do not let Stroud’s so-called "sophomore slump" overshadow his potential as a franchise quarterback. The third-year pro carves up opponents with surgical precision, showcasing pinpoint accuracy and impeccable timing, throwing darts to Nico Collins and Co. With the team adding Christian Kirk and a couple of young playmakers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel) to a group that features Tank Dell, John Metchie and Braxton Berrios, the Texans have a diverse group of pass catchers with the potential to create and exploit mismatches on the perimeter. As Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb command attention as rugged runners between the tackles, the Texans have the potential to combat any tactics with their collection of playmakers. Considering how Stroud has made H-town pop since his arrival, the Texans’ supporting cast could enable the young QB1 to take another step in 2025.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Despite the loss of a brilliant offensive play-caller in Ben Johnson, the Lions should remain a viable contender with Goff leading the way as a pass-first point guard dishing the rock to a collection of dynamic playmakers. Whether throwing the ball around the yard to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta or handing the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the Lions have the firepower to light up scoreboards around the league. Though it might take some time to adjust to new offensive coordinator John Morton’s schematic tweaks, the Lions’ superior personnel should make it a smooth transition for Super Bowl contenders. If Morton quickly adapts the call sheet to accentuate Goff’s game, the Lions’ QB1 will take his second NFL team to a Super Bowl berth.

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

After reaching the playoffs five times in Matt LaFleur’s first six seasons, the pressure is on the Packers to make a Super Bowl run behind an emerging superstar in Love. The sixth-year pro has shown flashes of brilliance as a two-year starter with 7,548 passing yards, 57 touchdowns against 22 interceptions in 32 starts. Though he put up those numbers without a true WR1 on the field, Love must take his game up a notch with Matthew Golden joining Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Savion Williams vying for pole position as the No. 1 option in the passing game. As the gunslinger finds his groove with his young receivers, while LaFleur takes advantage of Josh Jacobs’ skills as a multi-faceted playmaker, the Packers have the pieces in place to make a move as a title contender.

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

As Jim Harbaugh transforms the Chargers into a title contender, the pressure is mounting on Herbert to perform like a top-five quarterback in premier games. Despite passing for the most yards by a quarterback in NFL history through five seasons, the Chargers' ball-control attack prioritizes efficiency over high-volume production. As the team breaks in a young collection of pass catchers (Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris) around Herbert, the new and improved run game could alleviate some of the pressure on Herbert to carry the team into the championship rounds. If Jesse Minter’s defense continues to perform at an elite level, the Chargers' title hopes will hinge on their QB1’s performance in the playoffs.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year nearly carried the Commanders to a Super Bowl with a limited roster. Although Daniels relied heavily on Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz, the addition of Deebo Samuel gives the offense an added dimension with the "catch-and-run" specialist. With Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly poised to upgrade the offensive line, the Commanders have the firepower to maximize the young quarterback’s talents. As the defense rounds into form with Von Miller, Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise, Jonathan Jones,and Will Harris adding experience and expertise to a defense that should improve significantly in Dan Quinn’s second season, the Commanders are built to make a deep postseason run in Daniels’ sophomore season.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The reigning MVP is a "one-man show" who can win with or without a stellar supporting cast. Last season, he carried the Bills to the AFC Championship Game without an established WR1 on the perimeter. Although Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are a formidable quartet, the addition of Josh Palmer should enable Allen to pick apart opponents with a "dink-and-dunk" approach that stretches the defense from sideline to sideline. Moreover, defensive coordinators struggle defending a mobile playmaker who runs from the pocket or on the perimeter as a rugged runner with a nose for the goal line.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It is "now or never" time for the two-time MVP. Jackson steps into 2025 with the best roster in football, including a former NFL rushing champion (Derrick Henry) and a prolific pass catcher (DeAndre Hopkins) with exceptional hands and ball skills. Throw in a handful of emerging offensive playmakers (Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely and Rashod Bateman), and the Ravens are loaded with enough firepower to set the NFL ablaze. If the defense continues to progress under second-year coordinator Zach Orr, the Ravens should make an early RSVP to the Super Bowl with a QB1 boasting a .744 winning percentage and an electric game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

