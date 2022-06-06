Rams make Aaron Donald highest paid non-QB in NFL history

National Football League
Aaron Donald isn't going anywhere.

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly lined up their star defender to become the highest-paid non-quarterback to ever play in the NFL, reworking his existing contract to guarantee him $65 million over the next two seasons, according to reports. He'll receive a $40 million raise on and $95 million through 2024, the NFL Network reported.

In recent days, Donald had hinted at possibly retiring if he wasn't able to come to terms on a new contract with the team that drafted him back in 2014.

Donald was set to make $22.5 million in total compensation in 2022, which would have made him just the sixth-highest paid defensive player in the league. But now he'll make an average of $31.6 million.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt moves to second on that list with an annual average salary of $28 million.

In Donald's eight seasons, he's made the Pro Bowl every year, and he is a seven-time first-team All-Pro performer. He was also the Defensive Rookie of the Year. 

In addition, Donald is just one of three players in NFL history to win Defensive Player of the Year three times, along with Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt.

Donald's 98 sacks are the most in the league since he entered the NFL in 2014 and they are seventh-most among active players. HIs 150 tackles for loss are fourth among active players, ninth all-time, and also the most since 2014.

