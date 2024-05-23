National Football League Patrick Mahomes impressed by WRs Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy at OTAs Updated May. 23, 2024 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs added wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy to the mix this offseason, giving superstar quarterback and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes more weapons in the passing game.

Mahomes sees Brown, a five-year NFL veteran, as adding a new dimension to Kansas City's offense.

"I think y'all saw it today [at OTAs] — I'm giving him chances down field, and he's making the plays happen," Mahomes said Wednesday. "The more plays he makes, the more we'll continue to give him those chances. [He's] a good addition to our offense."

The Chiefs signed Brown, who was limited by injuries over the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, to a one-year deal in March. When healthy, the 5-foot-9 receiver, who ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, has proven to be a dynamite downfield weapon. A former first-rounder out of Oklahoma, Brown's best season came in 2021 — his last with the Baltimore Ravens — when he reeled in 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

On the other hand, Worthy suffered a hamstring injury at OTAs, but his preparation caught Mahomes' eye nonetheless.

"You can tell how intelligent he is," Mahomes said. "He's asking the right questions. Before he had the hamstring thing, he was getting … the work in. Sometimes it's tough with those guys coming off combine training — they want to prove what they can do from Day 1 — and little injuries like that happen. We're going to be precautionary right now; he probably could get out there if we really wanted him to.

"You can see he's sitting right beside the guys asking all the right questions, and whenever he does get back on the field, I'm excited to get to work with him."

Kansas City traded up to select Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy formed a dynamic receiver duo with Adonai Mitchell, who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 52 pick, at Texas last season. Worthy totaled 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 12 touchdowns in his freshman season.

While the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl without a first-round bye, their offense slumped for stretches last season.

They finished the regular season averaging 351.3 total yards (ninth in the NFL) and 21.8 points (15th) per game. The aforementioned league ranks were Kansas City's lowest marks since Mahomes became its full-time quarterback in 2018. What's more, the Chiefs didn't score more than 26 points in any playoff game last season en route to Super Bowl LVIII.

Brown and Worthy join a receivers room that includes Rashee Rice, Kansas City's leader among wideouts in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore, among others. The incoming recruits could loom large, as Rice faces a potential suspension from the league for his role in a high-speed car accident that took place in March.

