National Football League OT Tyron Smith reportedly agrees to deal with Jets, ending 13-year run with Cowboys Published Mar. 15, 2024 9:07 p.m. ET

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith has agreed to sign with the New York Jets, according to a report from ESPN on Friday. The terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

Smith was drafted ninth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011, when he signed a four-year, $12.5 million contract. In 2014, he signed an eight-year, $109 million contract extension. The 33-year-old is an eight-time NFL Pro Bowler.

