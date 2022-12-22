National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 15, while the Vikings staged an epic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Naughty or Nice: Is Jeff Saturday possibly tanking the Colts season? Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit for the largest comeback victory in NFL history, which puts Matt Ryan on the history books twice for giant blown leads.

RELATED: Week 16 lines

Giants at Vikings (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Giants +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Finally, the Giants won their eighth game.

I was sweating my Over 7 season win ticket for about a month, and now I can sleep at night after New York’s upset over Washington on Sunday. Big Blue covered again as an underdog (they’re 8-2 against the spread when catching points), which is further proof that Brian Daboll’s staff takes care of business.

Meanwhile, Minnesota continues to trend in the wrong direction. The Vikings’ defense has been shredded in five straight games and the Purple People Eaters needed the largest comeback in NFL history to beat the lowly Colts.

I respect the oddsmakers’ respect for New York in this spot. Take the points.

PICK: Giants (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more