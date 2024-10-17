National Football League NFL's top 10 passing trios: Where do Jets rank with Davante Adams addition? Updated Oct. 17, 2024 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Davante Adams trade to the New York Jets serving as a backdrop, we took a closer look at the top passing trios in the league — specifically, quarterbacks and their top two wide receivers.

Teams like the Los Angeles Rams, who have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua out, along with the Miami Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa, were not considered because of injuries.

We weighed production and talent, along with the amount of fear these groups put in opposing defenses.

That said, here's our list of the 10 best quarterback-WR tandems in the NFL right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Their offense doesn't always operate at an elite level, but that's not because of a lack of talent. Burrow is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, regardless of distance or situation, and he's got a knack for putting the ball in the perfect situation for his receivers. Not that he needs to, necessarily, for Chase and Higgins. Both of them are so tough when it comes to making contested catches and they both have the explosiveness to turn any throw into a big play.

Chase might be the most explosive receiver in the NFL. He's averaging 16.6 yards per catch and almost half of that average (7.8) comes after the catch — second best in the NFL among receivers with at least 20 catches this season. And Higgins has become a sure-handed underneath target, with zero drops this season. At some point this season, this passing attack is going to get rolling, and when it does, more wins will likely follow. — Ralph Vacchiano

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, WRs Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs

Stroud has shown that last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign was no fluke, as he's now an MVP candidate in his second season. One of the primary reasons for that is the playmakers that the Texans have surrounded him with on the perimeter. Collins is a problem for most NFL cornerbacks because of his size (6-4, 222 pounds) and ability to make contested catches.

Houston added another dimension to its offensive attack in the offseason by trading for Diggs. A former All-Pro who can still get vertical and make plays downfield, Diggs has been most effective in the slot for Houston, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards from that alignment. Add in explosive playmaker Tank Dell, and the Texans have an argument for boasting the best passing group in the NFL. — Eric Williams

3. Philadelphia Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

The Eagles have almost $200 million in guaranteed money invested in this trio, and they're worth every penny. The addition of Brown, in particular, transformed Hurts and the Eagles' offense when he arrived in 2022. The year before, Hurts threw almost exclusively toward the outside where Smith was being double-teamed by everyone. When Brown arrived, he opened up the middle of the field for the Eagles and their offense exploded.

Brown is a master at getting open, especially in the deep middle where he can turn on the jets and turn a 20-yard throw into a long touchdown. In the two games he's played this year, he's averaging 21.4 yards per catch. Smith isn't as explosive or prolific, but he's shockingly tough for someone with such a slight frame (6-foot, 170). He's sure-handed too, with no drops this season and only five last year.

Hurts isn't the most dynamic passer, and he's not the quarterback he was in 2022. But few are better at creating outside the pocket, where he's a dangerous runner and has a knack for finding open receivers on extended plays. The ability of Brown and Smith to get open has a lot to do with that. — Ralph Vacchiano

4. New York Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers, WRs Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson

It's understandable why Rodgers wanted to reunite with Adams. And don't get it twisted — even though he turns 32 in December, Adams can still play. He's one of the best route runners in the league, and the chemistry the two had in Green Bay was special. The addition of Adams will make the Jets better in situational football, like third down and in the red zone, because of Adams' ability to win in compact spaces and make tough, contested catches on a consistent basis.

With Adams in the fold, Wilson will be freed up to stretch the field vertically and make more explosive plays downfield, creating a dynamic duo to take pressure off Rodgers to be perfect in the passing game. While Wilson's target share will take a hit in the short term, he should get more desirable matchups with Adams on the other side, which will lead to more big plays. Because of their unique and complimentary skill sets, Adams and Wilson will be one of the tougher WR tandems for defenses to prepare for in the second half of the season. — Eric Williams

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Baker Mayfield, WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

This second act for Mayfield has been something to watch. Surrounded with the kind of playmakers he never had in Cleveland, he has suddenly become a more accurate and much more prolific passer. He has always had a cannon of an arm, though it came with a tendency to be a little wild. Now he's got receivers who can handle it.

There are few who have been better or more consistent in the NFL over the past decade than Evans. He's big (6-5, 231), strong and sure-handed (just one drop this season). And maybe nobody is better at coming down with jump balls. He's also a reliable red-zone target too, with 18 touchdowns since the start of last season.

And the speedy Godwin is the perfect complement. He's the YAC king — the NFL leader in yards after the catch, with 324 of his 511 receiving yards coming after the ball hits his hands. And when it hits, it stays there. He has just two drops this year and has averaged only three per season. When Mayfield throws his direction, he has a passer rating of 138.3. — Ralph Vacchiano

6. San Francisco 49ers: QB Brock Purdy, WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel

Credit begins with Purdy, who is doing more of the heavy lifting this season with Christian McCaffrey sidelined. Teams are playing more man coverage and committing more bodies to stopping the run, leading to more throws by Purdy down the field into tight coverage.

But Purdy has successfully made the switch, which is why he's entered the MVP conversation. Samuel has assumed McCaffrey's role as the primary movable chess piece in Kyle Shanahan's offense, lining up all over the field. And after a slow start due to missing the offseason because of a contract dispute, Aiyuk is finally taking on a larger role in the offense. Samuel and Aiyuk remain two of the best receivers in the league in creating explosive plays, and Jauan Jennings has an argument as the best third receiver in the NFL. — Eric Williams

7. Detroit Lions: QB Jared Goff, WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams

Jared Goff is the most underrated quarterback in the NFL, and he has been since his days in Los Angeles where he took the Rams to a Super Bowl. He's always been smart and accurate with a strong-enough arm. He certainly can get himself into trouble and has had a few years with way too many interceptions. But for the most part, he's shown he can win, as long as he doesn't have to carry a team.

In Detroit, he doesn't. The Lions have a terrific defense and running game for that. Goff also has a strong receiver duo in St. Brown and Williams. St. Brown is just a notch below the top-tier receivers in the NFL. He had a huge season last year, but it was more because he knows how to get open and is a high-volume player (164 targets last year, fifth most in the NFL).

Williams is the explosive one. He only has 16 catches so far this season, but they've gone for 365 yards. His average of 11.6 yards after the catch leads all wideouts. In fact, the next closest receiver (Xavier Worthy, Chiefs) averages 9.0. Brown is the safety net for Goff. But Williams is always one play away from being gone. — Ralph Vacchiano

8. Seattle Seahawks: QB Geno Smith, WRs D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Because of his sheer size, physicality and speed, Metcalf is one of the league's toughest matchups for defensive backs. However, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has yet to unlock Metcalf's skill set in his scheme. Add to that a wily veteran like Tyler Lockett, who remains Smith's most trusted receiver, and Seattle presents a problem for opposing defenses because of its ability to both stretch the field vertically with Metcalf and win over the middle with Lockett.

But the up-and-comer in the Seahawks' offense is former first-round selection Smith-Njigba. While the Ohio State product is Seattle's third receiver on paper, he'll likely lead the team in receptions and targets by the end of the year because of his sticky hands and ability to create consistent separation in tight quarters. — Eric Williams

9. Atlanta Falcons: QB Kirk Cousins, WRs Drake London and Darnell Mooney

This inclusion goes beyond the 509-yard, four-touchdown game Cousins had two weeks ago against Tampa Bay. At 36 years old and in his first year in Atlanta, he isn't likely to have many games like that. Cousins' best attribute is his efficiency. He gets the ball to his playmakers. In fact, 82.7% of his passes this season have been rated as "on target" by Pro Football Reference — the best percentage in the league.

That's why both of his receivers are off to excellent starts. London looks like he's ready to finally break out in his third NFL season, as he's on pace for 108 catches, 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 213 pounds, he's so big and strong, and he has just eight career drops. It never made sense that he wasn't a better red-zone target. Cousins is the right quarterback to make him one.

Atlanta is also getting a lot from Mooney out of the slot, though he's dropped a few too many passes this season (five). The veteran is shifty and good at adjusting his route. He and London give Cousins a nice inside-outside combination, which has surprisingly given the Falcons one of the best passing attacks in the league. — Ralph Vacchiano

10. Minnesota Vikings: QB Sam Darnold, WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison

Minnesota has the best receiver in the NFL in Jefferson, so let's start there. His ability to win contested catches and create explosive plays is elite, giving Darnold someone to throw the ball to when the picture is muddy on any given play. Jefferson's playmaking alone is one of the main reasons Darnold is experiencing a rebirth in Minnesota.

And while he's been dinged up this season, Addison proved last year as a rookie that he is a stellar wingman opposite Jefferson. The USC product is a smooth route runner who also makes plays after the catch. And despite his 5-11, 175-pound frame, Addison is not afraid to go across the middle and take big hits while coming down with the football. — Eric Williams

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share