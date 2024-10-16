National Football League Brock Purdy joins the MVP conversation by keeping 49ers’ title vibes alive Published Oct. 16, 2024 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With star running back Christian McCaffrey unavailable due to Achilles tendinitis, along with other Pro Bowl players like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in and out of the lineup, Brock Purdy has had to elevate his play to lead the San Francisco 49ers back to the top of the NFC West.

Purdy will have to be at his best when the 49ers host the rested Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday after Kansas City had Week 6 off. Andy Reid is 21-4 coming off a bye — that's an .840 winning percentage, the highest in NFL history in such games.

But if anyone can overcome tough circumstances, it's Purdy. He's second in the league in passing yards (1,629) and yards per attempt (8.8). Purdy's ability to evade pressure and gut defenses for first downs by running the football has been on display more this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has 127 rushing yards through six games, including 13 first downs. He ran for 144 yards all season last year. When nothing is available down the field in the passing game, Purdy has extended drives for San Francisco by finding running lanes.

An MVP finalist last season, Purdy's odds improved from 20/1 to 14/1 this week. Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite to win the award, and the Chiefs remain one of the two unbeaten teams in the league. But there's no denying that Mahomes has had one of his worst starts statistically in his NFL career, and because of that, he falls off the top five list for this week.

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Current MVP Odds: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

The reigning MVP was impressive in last week's heavyweight matchup against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Jackson finished 20-of-26 for 323 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 40 yards.

During Baltimore's four-game winning streak, Jackson has completed 70% of his passes for 1,009 yards, with eight touchdowns and one interception for a 124.6 passer rating. The Ravens have averaged 33.5 points per game over that time.

How dangerous are the Ravens after 4-2 start and Week 6 win?

2. Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Current MVP Odds: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

The LSU product acquitted himself well in a close defeat to the Ravens last week, finishing with 269 passing yards and two scores. Daniels still leads all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (1,404), rushing yards (322) and passer rating (107.1).

Daniels and the Commanders host Carolina this week. The Panthers have struggled to defend the deep passing game (Carolina allows 7.8 passing yards per attempt, No. 31 in the NFL), so Sunday could offer an opportunity for Daniels to pad his stats.

3. Josh Allen, Bills

Current MVP Odds: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

The addition of Amari Cooper via trade from the Cleveland Browns should help take some pressure off Allen to carry the offense, giving him an outside receiver who can consistently create separation on the perimeter.

Currently, the Bills are averaging just 186.5 passing yards a contest, No. 25 in the NFL. Buffalo is hopeful the 30-year-old Cooper still has some gas left in the tank and can help create more explosive plays on the perimeter.

While the passing game has room for improvement, Allen has done a good job of taking care of the football, with no interceptions through six games.

[RELATED: What trading for Browns WR Amari Cooper means for Josh Allen, Bills]

4. Brock Purdy, 49ers

Current MVP Odds: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Purdy is no longer leaning on pass-catchers like Samuel to turn short passes into explosive gains. According to Next Gen Stats, the third-year QB leads the NFL with 1,061 passing yards on passes with at least 10 air yards. Purdy also is tops in the league with 23 passes of 20-plus yards.

As The Athletic points out, Purdy's first three seasons in the league compare favorably to those of Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, so perhaps the Iowa State product is finally starting to get his flowers?

5. C.J. Stroud, Texans

Current MVP Odds: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has started to heat up. Stroud was efficient in an easy win over the New England Patriots, passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6.

Stroud is No. 6 in the NFL in passing yards (1,577) and tied for fifth in the league in passing touchdowns (10) in leading the Texans to a 5-1 record.

Honorable mention: Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Derrick Henry, Jordan Love

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share