NFL Week 7 live updates: Lions-Ravens, Bills-Patriots, more

Week 7 of the NFL season continues Sunday with 11 games taking place throughout the day.

In the early window, the Bills take on the Patriots in a battle between AFC East foes. In Baltimore, the Ravens host the Lions as both teams try to continue their winning ways to start the season.

Later, the Steelers take on the Rams in Los Angeles in a battle between squads with three wins. Also, the Chiefs host the Chargers in an exciting AFC West matchup that features two of the league's best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Closing things out, the Eagles host the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in a potential Super Bowl preview as both teams are 5-1.

Here are the top moments!

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Runnin' Ridder

Desmond Ridder shook off his three-interception game from last week early on in Sunday's game, using his legs to get a score and give the Falcons an early lead.

On the money to Mike for a TD, but not as crisp on the leap

Baker Mayfield hit Mike Evans in stride for a deep 40-yard touchdown pass to help even the game up, but the star receiver's leap attempt didn't go as smoothly.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Fourth-and-TD!

Lamar Jackson not only converted the first down on fourth-and-1, but he also rushed into the end zone for a 7-yard score to give Baltimore an early 7-0 lead.

Patient Lamar

Jackson added his second touchdown of the day later in the first quarter, staying patient in the pocket before tossing a ball in the end zone to Nelson Agholor to give the Ravens a 14-0 lead.

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears

Foreman the touchdown man

D'Onta Foreman capped off an impressive drive led by undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent by rushing for a 2-yard score, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Zeke eating early

The Patriots capitalized off Josh Allen's interception in the first quarter by turning around and getting six points. Ezekiel Elliott closed off the drive by rushing for a 1-yard score to give New England an early 10-0 lead.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Ford focus

Jerome Ford took off and ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the Browns opening drive, giving them an early 7-0 lead.

Minshew on the move for 6!

Gardner Minshew took off and ran for a 17-yard score to help give the Colts a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Watson hurt

Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game in the second quarter after taking a hard hit with P.J. Walker replacing him. Watson was questionable entering Sunday's game after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury.

Coming up:

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET on FOX)

Pittsburg Steelers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 PM ET on FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos (4:25 PM ET)

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 PM ET)

