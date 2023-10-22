National Football League
NFL Week 7 live updates: Lions-Ravens, Bills-Patriots, more
National Football League

NFL Week 7 live updates: Lions-Ravens, Bills-Patriots, more

Updated Oct. 22, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

Week 7 of the NFL season continues Sunday with 11 games taking place throughout the day.

In the early window, the Bills take on the Patriots in a battle between AFC East foes. In Baltimore, the Ravens host the Lions as both teams try to continue their winning ways to start the season.  

Later, the Steelers take on the Rams in Los Angeles in a battle between squads with three wins. Also, the Chiefs host the Chargers in an exciting AFC West matchup that features two of the league's best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Closing things out, the Eagles host the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in a potential Super Bowl preview as both teams are 5-1. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments!

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Runnin' Ridder

Desmond Ridder shook off his three-interception game from last week early on in Sunday's game, using his legs to get a score and give the Falcons an early lead.

On the money to Mike for a TD, but not as crisp on the leap

Baker Mayfield hit Mike Evans in stride for a deep 40-yard touchdown pass to help even the game up, but the star receiver's leap attempt didn't go as smoothly.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Fourth-and-TD!

Lamar Jackson not only converted the first down on fourth-and-1, but he also rushed into the end zone for a 7-yard score to give Baltimore an early 7-0 lead. 

Patient Lamar

Jackson added his second touchdown of the day later in the first quarter, staying patient in the pocket before tossing a ball in the end zone to Nelson Agholor to give the Ravens a 14-0 lead.

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears

Foreman the touchdown man

D'Onta Foreman capped off an impressive drive led by undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent by rushing for a 2-yard score, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

2ND 12:33
CBS
WAS 0 · NYG 7
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
New York Giants
NYG

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Zeke eating early

The Patriots capitalized off Josh Allen's interception in the first quarter by turning around and getting six points. Ezekiel Elliott closed off the drive by rushing for a 1-yard score to give New England an early 10-0 lead. 

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Ford focus

Jerome Ford took off and ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the Browns opening drive, giving them an early 7-0 lead.

Minshew on the move for 6!

Gardner Minshew took off and ran for a 17-yard score to help give the Colts a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. 

Watson hurt

Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game in the second quarter after taking a hard hit with P.J. Walker replacing him. Watson was questionable entering Sunday's game after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury. 

Coming up:

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET on FOX)

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Pittsburg Steelers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 PM ET on FOX)

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos (4:25 PM ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Denver Broncos
DEN

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 PM ET)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 MLB Playoff odds: Updated NLCS, ALCS odds for final 4 teams

2023 MLB Playoff odds: Updated NLCS, ALCS odds for final 4 teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes